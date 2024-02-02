Delivery Hero SE in Talks to Sell Foodpanda Business in Southeast Asia

Delivery Hero SE, the global online food-delivery giant, is embroiled in ongoing negotiations concerning the potential divestment of its Foodpanda business in select markets in Southeast Asia. The company, a key player in the bustling food delivery sector, confirmed the continuing discussions on February 2, 2024, quashing rumors of collapsed negotiations.

Ongoing Negotiations Amid Market Speculation

The Berlin-based company's announcement came amid swirling market speculation and falls under the purview of inside information as per Article 17 MAR of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014. Reports of the potential sale led to a 13% drop in Delivery Hero's shares in morning trade, although they later recovered to a 6.6% loss. The disclosure was disseminated by EQS News, a subsidiary of EQS Group AG, with Delivery Hero SE bearing responsibility for the contents.

A Strategic Move in a Competitive Market

The potential sale forms part of Delivery Hero SE's strategic business decisions revolving around its operations in Southeast Asia. The region, encompassing Singapore, Malaysia, the Philippines, Thailand, Cambodia, Myanmar, and Laos, has seen escalating competition in the food delivery sector. The company is looking to offload its loss-making Southeast Asian business in a bid to achieve profitability while maintaining growth, a delicate balancing act in the cut-throat world of online food delivery.

The Implications of a Potential Sale

Any definitive agreement concerning the sale is yet to receive the approval of the supervisory board. The transaction, if it materializes, is expected to be subject to certain conditions, including securing necessary regulatory approvals in the relevant jurisdictions. The outcome of these negotiations and potential sale could have far-reaching implications for the company's presence and strategy in Southeast Asia, and could send ripples throughout the food delivery industry.