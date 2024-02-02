Delhivery Announces First Profitable Quarter and Unit Merger

Indian logistics giant, Delhivery, has reported a consolidated profit of 117.1 million rupees ($1.41 million) for the quarter ending December 31. This profit marks a stark contrast to the 1.96 billion rupee loss reported in the same quarter of the previous year. The company's Managing Director and CEO, Sahil Barua, has attributed this shift to the robustness of network quality during the peak festive season.

Analysts' Anticipation Surpassed

Analysts had previously anticipated that the Gurugram-based company would reach a profit after tax break-even by the second half of fiscal year 2025. However, the recent profit announcement has surpassed these expectations. Delhivery's revenue from express parcel services, which accounts for more than half of its total revenue, increased by a noteworthy 21% year-on-year.

Delhivery's Financial Performance

The company's total income also experienced a surge, rising by 21% to 23.25 billion rupees. Notwithstanding, total expenses increased by 7.7%, driven by a significant 11.5% increase in freight, handling, and servicing costs. This increase in operational expenses reflects the challenges of managing a large-scale logistics network.

Competitor Blue Dart Express and Unit Merger

In the backdrop of Delhivery's performance, its competitor, Blue Dart Express, also reported a slight increase in quarterly profit. This was mainly due to a resurgence in demand during the festive season. Furthermore, Delhivery announced the approval of a scheme of amalgamation for the merger of its units Spoton Logistics and Spoton Supply Chain Solutions. This strategic move is expected to bolster the company's operational efficiency and market presence.

In anticipation of the results announcement, the company's shares saw a modest increase of 0.9%. This profit announcement signals a promising future for Delhivery, as it continues to capitalize on the booming e-commerce market in India.