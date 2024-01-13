Delays and Setbacks Plague Bangladesh’s Industrial Printing Park Project

The Bangladesh Small and Cottage Industries Corporation’s (BSCIC) plan to construct an industrial printing park in Munshiganj, first proposed in 2016, has been marred by setbacks and delays. The project, initially scheduled for completion in 2019 with a budget of Tk 138 crore, is now extended to 2026 and the budget expanded to Tk 457.95 crore. The reasons behind this delay include inadequate feasibility studies, complications in land acquisition, and overall project management issues.

Land Acquisition Hurdles and Budget Escalation

The project’s implementation has been slowed down significantly due to problems in acquiring the required land. The initial attempts were met with resistance from the local community, compelling the BSCIC to shift the project’s location to 100 acres of state-owned land in Chitrakot union. Despite nearing the final stages of land acquisition, the physical work on the project has not yet commenced. This delay in project execution has not only led to extending the completion date but also resulted in an escalated project budget.

The Consequences: Industry Pressure and Lost Economic Opportunities

Local officials and industry stakeholders have voiced their frustration over these delays. The printing industry in Bangladesh, employing two lakh people across about 7,000 companies, is in dire need of space for printing presses. Many companies are being forced to relocate from Dhaka due to the high rental costs. The delayed industrial printing park project, therefore, is not just a setback from a project management perspective, but it also signifies lost economic opportunities for the country.

Looking Forward: Lessons to Learn

Critics argue that BSCIC’s poor project management is at the heart of this slow progress. On the other hand, BSCIC officials have defended their efforts, citing the complexities of the project. Highlighting the importance of thorough planning and stakeholder consideration, a Planning Commission official underscored the need for learning from this experience for future projects. As the country looks towards the new completion date in 2026, it remains to be seen how lessons learnt from this project will be applied to ensure its successful completion and prevent similar issues in the future.