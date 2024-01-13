en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Bangladesh

Delays and Setbacks Plague Bangladesh’s Industrial Printing Park Project

author
By: Muhammad Jawad
Published: January 13, 2024 at 2:08 am EST
Delays and Setbacks Plague Bangladesh’s Industrial Printing Park Project

The Bangladesh Small and Cottage Industries Corporation’s (BSCIC) plan to construct an industrial printing park in Munshiganj, first proposed in 2016, has been marred by setbacks and delays. The project, initially scheduled for completion in 2019 with a budget of Tk 138 crore, is now extended to 2026 and the budget expanded to Tk 457.95 crore. The reasons behind this delay include inadequate feasibility studies, complications in land acquisition, and overall project management issues.

Land Acquisition Hurdles and Budget Escalation

The project’s implementation has been slowed down significantly due to problems in acquiring the required land. The initial attempts were met with resistance from the local community, compelling the BSCIC to shift the project’s location to 100 acres of state-owned land in Chitrakot union. Despite nearing the final stages of land acquisition, the physical work on the project has not yet commenced. This delay in project execution has not only led to extending the completion date but also resulted in an escalated project budget.

The Consequences: Industry Pressure and Lost Economic Opportunities

Local officials and industry stakeholders have voiced their frustration over these delays. The printing industry in Bangladesh, employing two lakh people across about 7,000 companies, is in dire need of space for printing presses. Many companies are being forced to relocate from Dhaka due to the high rental costs. The delayed industrial printing park project, therefore, is not just a setback from a project management perspective, but it also signifies lost economic opportunities for the country.

Looking Forward: Lessons to Learn

Critics argue that BSCIC’s poor project management is at the heart of this slow progress. On the other hand, BSCIC officials have defended their efforts, citing the complexities of the project. Highlighting the importance of thorough planning and stakeholder consideration, a Planning Commission official underscored the need for learning from this experience for future projects. As the country looks towards the new completion date in 2026, it remains to be seen how lessons learnt from this project will be applied to ensure its successful completion and prevent similar issues in the future.

0
Bangladesh Business
author

Muhammad Jawad

Hailing from a rich journalistic background, Muhammad Jawad has sharpened his reporting acumen with esteemed networks such as HUM News, GNN News, GTV News, Roze News, Din News, Afghanistan International, and Urdu Point. With over half a decade of intensive experience, Jawad's repertoire spans across political discourses, societal narratives, and pivotal current events. Notably agile under pressure, he consistently delivers under tight timelines, with a flair for investigative journalism and data-backed storytelling. Jawad's exemplary communication prowess has facilitated robust connections with diverse sources, fostering trust amongst peers and resonating with viewers. In our newsroom, he stands as a beacon of dedication, consistently channeling his fervor for journalism to craft stories that resonate and inform.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Bangladesh

See more
3 mins ago
Deadly Fire Ravages Mollabari Slum in Dhaka's Karwan Bazar
In the early hours of January 13, a catastrophic blaze engulfed the Mollabari slum in Dhaka’s Karwan Bazar. Two lives were lost, their identities yet to be determined, and widespread damage was reported, with around 300 homes left in ruins. The fire reportedly started at 2:23 am, quickly spreading across the slum and causing significant
Deadly Fire Ravages Mollabari Slum in Dhaka's Karwan Bazar
IndiGo Flight Forced to Land in Dhaka: Passengers Stranded for Hours
3 hours ago
IndiGo Flight Forced to Land in Dhaka: Passengers Stranded for Hours
Discovery of Crude Bomb-Like Objects Sparks Security Concerns at Islamic University, Bangladesh
4 hours ago
Discovery of Crude Bomb-Like Objects Sparks Security Concerns at Islamic University, Bangladesh
Bangladesh Cultural Institutions' Autonomy in Jeopardy as Ministry Issues Controversial Directive
20 mins ago
Bangladesh Cultural Institutions' Autonomy in Jeopardy as Ministry Issues Controversial Directive
BCB President Nazmul Hasan Eyes Stepping Down After Ministerial Appointment
2 hours ago
BCB President Nazmul Hasan Eyes Stepping Down After Ministerial Appointment
Sheikh Hasina Reaffirms Bangladesh's Path to Prosperity
2 hours ago
Sheikh Hasina Reaffirms Bangladesh's Path to Prosperity
Latest Headlines
World News
High School Girls' Basketball: A Showcase of Talent and Teamwork
19 seconds
High School Girls' Basketball: A Showcase of Talent and Teamwork
Nigeria's President Clears N12 Billion Debt in Sports Sector: A Game-Changer?
48 seconds
Nigeria's President Clears N12 Billion Debt in Sports Sector: A Game-Changer?
Seattle Reign FC Bolsters Attack with Strategic NWSL Draft Picks
1 min
Seattle Reign FC Bolsters Attack with Strategic NWSL Draft Picks
Supreme Court of Pakistan Dismisses APML's Appeal for Election Symbol Restoration
4 mins
Supreme Court of Pakistan Dismisses APML's Appeal for Election Symbol Restoration
From Youth League Field to National Championship: The Journey of Football Official Wayne Rundell
4 mins
From Youth League Field to National Championship: The Journey of Football Official Wayne Rundell
Wolves' Resilience Tested in Pivotal FA Cup Draw Against West Brom
5 mins
Wolves' Resilience Tested in Pivotal FA Cup Draw Against West Brom
Jack Earing Hails Team Unity as Key to Walsall FC's Winning Streak
5 mins
Jack Earing Hails Team Unity as Key to Walsall FC's Winning Streak
High School Sports Roundup: A Thrilling Showdown in Basketball and Soccer
5 mins
High School Sports Roundup: A Thrilling Showdown in Basketball and Soccer
Hyderabad Authorities Demolish Illegal Structures on Government Land
5 mins
Hyderabad Authorities Demolish Illegal Structures on Government Land
Former NZ Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern Ties the Knot with Clarke Gayford
11 mins
Former NZ Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern Ties the Knot with Clarke Gayford
Century-Old Mystery Solved: Forensic Breakthrough Identifies Missing WWI Veteran
1 hour
Century-Old Mystery Solved: Forensic Breakthrough Identifies Missing WWI Veteran
WBC Clarifies Artur Beterbiev's Atypical Anti-Doping Test Findings
7 hours
WBC Clarifies Artur Beterbiev's Atypical Anti-Doping Test Findings
Cape Verde Declared Malaria-Free: A Historic Milestone for Sub-Saharan Africa
12 hours
Cape Verde Declared Malaria-Free: A Historic Milestone for Sub-Saharan Africa
Hi-Rez Studios Unveils SMITE 2: The Next-Gen Action MOBA Game
13 hours
Hi-Rez Studios Unveils SMITE 2: The Next-Gen Action MOBA Game
LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga - A Stepping Stone for Future LEGO FPS Games?
13 hours
LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga - A Stepping Stone for Future LEGO FPS Games?
Tekken 8: Unleashing New Characters and Innovative Gameplay
14 hours
Tekken 8: Unleashing New Characters and Innovative Gameplay
SERC Students Gain Practical Insights at Savoy Construction Site
16 hours
SERC Students Gain Practical Insights at Savoy Construction Site
Seven Confirmed Cases of Mpox in Auckland Raise Concerns
18 hours
Seven Confirmed Cases of Mpox in Auckland Raise Concerns

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app