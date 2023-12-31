en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Business

Delayed Jetty Repairs Spark Concern Among Mudeford Sandbank Residents and Businesses

author
By: Nimrah Khatoon
Published: December 31, 2023 at 11:27 am EST
Delayed Jetty Repairs Spark Concern Among Mudeford Sandbank Residents and Businesses

Residents and business proprietors on Mudeford Sandbank in Dorset are expressing their discontent over the protracted repair of a vital jetty, a victim of the wrath of Storm Ciaran in November. This jetty serves as a crucial access point to the sandbank, home to 350 high-end beach huts, each carrying an estimated value of around 450,000. However, the 80mph gales have rendered the jetty unsafe, with the Bournemouth Christchurch Poole (BCP) Council projecting a reopening not sooner than the summer of 2024.

Delays Spark Concern Among Owners and Local Businesses

The delay in jetty repairs has stirred worry among hut owners and local businesses that heavily depend on the ferry service facilitated by the jetty. Among those impacted by the closure are the Mudeford Ferry, bridging Mudeford Quay to the beach, and Bournemouth Boating Services, offering a variety of boating options.

Environmental Considerations Slow Down Repair Process

The council has attributed the slow progress of repair work to the delicate and protected natural landscape of the area. The locale boasts designations such as Site of Special Scientific Interest and RAMSAR Convention on Wetlands status. Such labels necessitate a careful and consultative repair process involving the Marine Management Organisation, the Environment Agency, and Natural England.

Pressure Mounts to Expedite Repairs

Despite the ecological concerns, calls for accelerating the repair process are amplifying. Comparisons are being drawn to the swift construction of significant structures like the Empire State Building. Owners and businesses are advocating for a resolution before the bustling Easter period, highlighting the ferry’s role as a vital link for access to the sandbank, where automobile use is prohibited.

0
Business Transportation Weather
author

Nimrah Khatoon

Nimrah Khatoon stands as a passionate journalist known for weaving insightful stories that resonate. With a rich background in media and notable stints at various local news outlets, Nimrah has cultivated a reputation as a reliable and adept correspondent. Her fervor for delivering captivating tales, combined with her dedication to accurate and timely reporting, positions her as an invaluable member of the newsroom. Guided by a vision to instigate constructive change via her reporting, Nimrah approaches each assignment with thoroughness and an astute attention to detail.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Delaware Supreme Court Revives Shareholder Suit Against AmerisourceBergen

By Rafia Tasleem

SEBI Slaps Rs 1 Crore Penalty on Unitech Advisors for Neglecting Fund Wind-Up

By Dil Bar Irshad

Venrock Healthcare Capital Par Amplifies Stake in KalVista Pharmaceuticals

By María Alejandra Trujillo

StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Park City Group

By BNN Correspondents

Galapagos (NASDAQ: GLPG) Upgraded to 'Buy' by StockNews.com ...
@Business · 2 mins
Galapagos (NASDAQ: GLPG) Upgraded to 'Buy' by StockNews.com ...
heart comment 0
ProQR Therapeutics Stock Crosses 50-Day Moving Average: A Deep Dive

By Aqsa Younas Rana

ProQR Therapeutics Stock Crosses 50-Day Moving Average: A Deep Dive
Investors Adjust Holdings in AstraZeneca Amid Performance Fluctuations

By Geeta Pillai

Investors Adjust Holdings in AstraZeneca Amid Performance Fluctuations
Scholar Rock CFO Sells Shares, Retains Significant Stake

By Quadri Adejumo

Scholar Rock CFO Sells Shares, Retains Significant Stake
Venrock Healthcare Capital Par Acquires Additional Stake in KalVista Pharmaceuticals

By Hadeel Hashem

Venrock Healthcare Capital Par Acquires Additional Stake in KalVista Pharmaceuticals
Latest Headlines
World News
Investors Adjust Holdings in AstraZeneca Amid Performance Fluctuations
2 mins
Investors Adjust Holdings in AstraZeneca Amid Performance Fluctuations
Maldivian President Transfers Hulhumale's Municipal Services to Male' City Council
3 mins
Maldivian President Transfers Hulhumale's Municipal Services to Male' City Council
Retired Physician Dr. Con Murphy Champions Renovation of Oncology Unit at CUH
4 mins
Retired Physician Dr. Con Murphy Champions Renovation of Oncology Unit at CUH
Iran and Indonesia to Establish Groundbreaking Robotic Telesurgery Center
5 mins
Iran and Indonesia to Establish Groundbreaking Robotic Telesurgery Center
Ireland Rings in 2024 with Major Pension Reform and Tax Package
6 mins
Ireland Rings in 2024 with Major Pension Reform and Tax Package
Fergal O'Brien: From Snooker Legend to Mentor, Charts New Course Post Retirement
6 mins
Fergal O'Brien: From Snooker Legend to Mentor, Charts New Course Post Retirement
2024: The Year of Elections and the Future of Global Democracy
7 mins
2024: The Year of Elections and the Future of Global Democracy
Trump's New Year's Eve Attack on Ex-Staffers Turned Critics
7 mins
Trump's New Year's Eve Attack on Ex-Staffers Turned Critics
METI's Call to Action: A New Year's Resolution to Combat Obesity
7 mins
METI's Call to Action: A New Year's Resolution to Combat Obesity
Global Countdown to 2024: A Symphony of New Year's Eve Celebrations
13 mins
Global Countdown to 2024: A Symphony of New Year's Eve Celebrations
Pope Francis Honors Pope Benedict XVI: A Tribute to a Legacy
1 hour
Pope Francis Honors Pope Benedict XVI: A Tribute to a Legacy
New Zealand Rings in 2024: A Beacon of New Beginnings
2 hours
New Zealand Rings in 2024: A Beacon of New Beginnings
India's Mixed Performance in Global Indices: Strides and Setbacks in 2023
3 hours
India's Mixed Performance in Global Indices: Strides and Setbacks in 2023
Worldwide Celebration: Welcoming 2024 with Hope and Joy
4 hours
Worldwide Celebration: Welcoming 2024 with Hope and Joy
Xi Jinping Ushers in 2024 with New Year Address Highlighting China's Achievements and Aspirations
4 hours
Xi Jinping Ushers in 2024 with New Year Address Highlighting China's Achievements and Aspirations
Escalation in Gaza: Israeli Airstrikes and the Search for Ceasefire
4 hours
Escalation in Gaza: Israeli Airstrikes and the Search for Ceasefire
Christ the Redeemer Honors Pelé: A Monumental Tribute to a Soccer Legend
5 hours
Christ the Redeemer Honors Pelé: A Monumental Tribute to a Soccer Legend
2024 Global Economic Outlook: Navigating Potential Threats and Opportunities
5 hours
2024 Global Economic Outlook: Navigating Potential Threats and Opportunities

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app