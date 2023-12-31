Delayed Jetty Repairs Spark Concern Among Mudeford Sandbank Residents and Businesses

Residents and business proprietors on Mudeford Sandbank in Dorset are expressing their discontent over the protracted repair of a vital jetty, a victim of the wrath of Storm Ciaran in November. This jetty serves as a crucial access point to the sandbank, home to 350 high-end beach huts, each carrying an estimated value of around 450,000. However, the 80mph gales have rendered the jetty unsafe, with the Bournemouth Christchurch Poole (BCP) Council projecting a reopening not sooner than the summer of 2024.

Delays Spark Concern Among Owners and Local Businesses

The delay in jetty repairs has stirred worry among hut owners and local businesses that heavily depend on the ferry service facilitated by the jetty. Among those impacted by the closure are the Mudeford Ferry, bridging Mudeford Quay to the beach, and Bournemouth Boating Services, offering a variety of boating options.

Environmental Considerations Slow Down Repair Process

The council has attributed the slow progress of repair work to the delicate and protected natural landscape of the area. The locale boasts designations such as Site of Special Scientific Interest and RAMSAR Convention on Wetlands status. Such labels necessitate a careful and consultative repair process involving the Marine Management Organisation, the Environment Agency, and Natural England.

Pressure Mounts to Expedite Repairs

Despite the ecological concerns, calls for accelerating the repair process are amplifying. Comparisons are being drawn to the swift construction of significant structures like the Empire State Building. Owners and businesses are advocating for a resolution before the bustling Easter period, highlighting the ferry’s role as a vital link for access to the sandbank, where automobile use is prohibited.