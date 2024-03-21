Defying Exit Trends: Subway, Carl's Jr Among US Fast-Food Chains Still Thriving in Russia

After Russia's invasion of Ukraine in 2022 led to a mass exodus of Western fast-food giants from Russian territories, a defiant few chose to stay. Among them, Subway, Carl's Jr., Papa John's, Costa Coffee, Burger King, and TGI Fridays continue operations, navigating the complex web of international politics, franchise models, and public perception. This decision places them under intense scrutiny, as they balance business interests with geopolitical tensions.

Staying Put: The Franchise Dilemma

Despite the global backlash and the departure of industry titans like McDonald's and Starbucks, six American fast-food chains remain active in Russia. Subway and Carl's Jr., in particular, have not ceased their marketing efforts, continuously engaging with their Russian consumer base on social media platforms. The brands argue that their business structure in Russia, predominantly operated by master franchisees, limits their direct control over local operations. This franchise model has sparked debate over the actual influence these corporations hold over their Russian counterparts and whether ethical considerations or profit margins are guiding their decisions.

Marketing Amid Conflict

Carl's Jr.'s advertising strategy in Russia has attracted attention for its boldness amidst the ongoing conflict. The brand's Instagram posts, featuring celebrations of Russian national holidays and provocative imagery, suggest a business-as-usual approach that has baffled observers. Critics argue that such actions, 20 months into the invasion, reflect poorly on the brands' global image and question the sincerity of their commitment to ethical business practices. Meanwhile, Subway's recent acquisition by Roark Capital and its subsequent statements about limited operational control in Russia further complicate the narrative, raising questions about the feasibility and morality of continuing business in a conflict zone.

Reputational Risk vs. Financial Gain

Experts like Professor Jeffrey Sonnenfeld and Maximilian Hess weigh in on the controversy, suggesting that the franchise model should not absolve parent companies of responsibility for their brand's actions. They argue that parent companies likely retain significant control over branding and marketing, challenging the notion that their hands are tied. The strategic decision to remain in Russia, according to these experts, reflects a calculation of reputational risk against financial gain. With the war in Ukraine causing untold suffering, the ethical stance of continuing operations in Russia has led to intense scrutiny of these fast-food chains' motives and ethics.

As Subway, Carl's Jr., and others navigate the treacherous waters of international business amid geopolitical crises, the long-term impact on their brands remains uncertain. While they may benefit financially in the short term, the reputational damage and ethical implications of their decisions to stay in Russia could have lasting effects. As the world watches, the story of these fast-food chains in Russia is a complex saga of profit, ethics, and the power of global brands in the face of international conflict.