Decoding Financial Queries: From Tax Avoidance to Retirement Savings

Financial literacy is a cornerstone of societal stability and individual prosperity. In this column, we bring you questions from our readers, with our financial expert providing insightful responses, covering a broad spectrum of topics from tax avoidance to retirement savings calculations.

Demystifying Tax Avoidance

A reader expressed apprehension about people seeking advice on tax evasion. They emphasized the role of taxes in funding public services. Our financial expert concurred, shedding light on the disparity between employees taxed through the PAYE system and those who exercise more control over their tax reporting, such as sole traders and business owners. The expert suggests that tax advisers have a crucial role in discouraging tax avoidance by underlining the significance of taxes in supporting public services.

The Risks of Share Investments

Another reader underscored the perils of investing in shares, recounting a personal loss in a company named Strada. This experience underscores the importance of diversifying investments to cushion against such risks.

Decoding Decimal Currency Conversion

A grievance about losing value during New Zealand's shift to decimal currency was addressed by our expert, who assured that no one was financially disadvantaged by the conversion.

Calculating Retirement Savings

Lastly, our expert elucidated a rule of thumb for retirement spending, where $100,000 in savings enables $100 per week in spending, in addition to NZ Super. This framework is premised on conservative investment returns and average life expectancy. For those seeking more detailed retirement spending guidelines, our expert pointed towards a Society of Actuaries report.

The column also delves into the subject of retirement savings calculations, urging readers to use free life expectancy calculators to tailor the calculation to individual circumstances. It emphasizes the need for meticulous retirement planning to ensure sufficient funds for the entirety of one's life.