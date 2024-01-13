Declining Resale Values of Electric Vehicles Raise Concerns Over Widespread Adoption

Recent market research reveals a significant drop in used electric vehicles’ (EVs) prices, raising concerns about the future of EV adoption. Over the past year, used EVs have experienced a decline of roughly 30% in their resale value. While potential buyers may see this as an opportunity, it raises worries about the wide-scale acceptance of EVs.

Impact on EV Adoption

The fear of low resale values could discourage mainstream consumers from investing in EVs, anticipating a reduced return on their investment when they decide to sell. These apprehensions contribute to an ongoing debate about EV demand, with some pundits suggesting that EVs’ mainstream appeal remains uncertain due to their high upfront costs and practical limitations.

Increasing Market Share of EVs

Despite the concerns, data from J.D. Power indicates that EVs have made significant strides in expanding their market share. By October, EVs accounted for more than 8% of total new car sales. A faction within the industry contends that the main obstacle to EV adoption is not a lack of demand, but rather affordability, especially in an economically strained climate where consumers grapple with high interest rates and scarce financial resources.

Cost Savings with EVs

Proponents of EVs argue that, despite the initial purchase cost, they are cheaper to own in the long run compared to gasoline-powered vehicles. The rationale behind this argument is the savings on gas and lower maintenance costs, given that EVs have fewer moving parts. However, Edmunds, an automotive data service provider, cautions in its Q3 2023 Used Vehicle Report that the low resale values of used EVs could significantly impede new EV purchases and broader adoption.

Case Study: Impact on Rental Companies

Case in point, Hertz, the car rental company, has decided to sell off a third of its electric fleet due to concerns over rapid depreciation and high repair costs. The company projects a loss of about $245 million due to the depreciation of its EVs, impacting its financial health. This case is a stark demonstration of the influence of declining used EV prices on adoption, particularly for businesses like Hertz that rely heavily on the used car market.