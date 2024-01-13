Declining Prices of Used EVs: A Boon or a Bane for the Industry?

A downward trend in used electric vehicle (EV) prices has sparked a debate among industry insiders about its potential impact on the larger adoption of EVs. Recent market research shows a decline of about 30% year over year in the prices of used EVs, as per data from September and October.

Lower Prices: A Boon or a Bane?

While on the surface, lower prices appear to be a boon for prospective buyers, there’s a growing concern that such a drastic drop in resale value could deter mainstream consumer adoption. The affordability of EVs continues to be a critical issue. Despite the growing market share of new EV sales, which exceeded 8% by October, some experts argue that the initial cost and usage limitations still pose significant barriers.

Karl Brauer, an executive analyst for iSeeCars, suggests that the mainstream appeal of EVs is hindered by their high expense and usage limitations. A sentiment echoed by Scott Case, CEO of Recurrent, who pointed out that the primary issue is not the demand for EVs; rather, it’s their affordability, especially in a time when people are financially strained and interest rates are high.

Are EVs Cheaper to Maintain and Operate?

Proponents of EVs argue that electric vehicles are cheaper to maintain and operate than gasoline-powered cars, which should, theoretically, enhance their appeal. Yet, the automotive data service provider, Edmunds, warns that the low resale values of used EVs could significantly discourage new EV purchases and broader EV adoption.

The company’s Q3 2023 Used Vehicle Report highlights the importance of a car’s residual value in the total cost of ownership. It points out how low resale values could become a major deterrent, especially considering the hidden costs associated with EVs such as insurance, repairs, charging infrastructure, residual-value retention, and range anxiety.

Hertz’s Decision to Sell off EVs

In a significant development that could potentially impact the EV industry, Hertz decided to sell off a third of its electric fleet, totaling approximately 20,000 vehicles, due to higher damage-repair costs, higher depreciation, and declining resale value. The company expects to take a loss of about $245 million due to depreciation on the EVs.

Tesla, constituting about 80% of Hertz’s EV fleet, has seen aggressive cutting of vehicle prices, leading to rapid depreciation and causing a significant impact on Hertz’s business. With Tesla being a relatively new company, the scarcity of replacement parts and trained repair technicians make it costly and time-consuming to get repairs.

The move by Hertz to sell off EVs, including Teslas, highlights the challenges EVs are facing as their sales growth slows, causing carmakers like General Motors and Ford to scale back production plans.