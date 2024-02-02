Deckers Brands Exceeds Q3 Earnings Projections with EPS of $15.11

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, operating under Deckers Brands, has announced stellar financial results for the third quarter of Fiscal Year 2024, outperforming earnings expectations. The company reported an earnings per share (EPS) of $15.11, a notable leap from the projected $11.36. Despite not featuring among the top 30 most popular stocks among hedge funds at the end of the third quarter, Deckers' success shines through in their record-breaking earnings call, led by outgoing President and CEO Dave Powers.

Success Across the Board

Deckers' revenues for the third quarter soared by 16% to reach $1.56 billion. A significant contributor to this increase was the rise in direct-to-consumer (DTC) revenues by 23%, accounting for over half of the total company revenue. Two flagship brands, UGG and HOKA, played pivotal roles in this growth. UGG achieved its first billion-dollar quarter with a 15% surge in revenue, while HOKA revenue rose by 22% to $429 million.

The company's gross margins climbed over 500 basis points to an all-time quarterly high of 58.7%, and the diluted earnings per share rose by 44%. These impressive results reflect the effectiveness of Deckers' innovative product offerings, strategic decision-making, and consumer-focused omni-channel distribution, along with robust execution by the team.

Strategic Partnerships and Expansion

During the earnings call, the company also highlighted its strategic partnerships, such as collaborations with Palace Skateboards. New store openings in global hubs like Shanghai and Munich were mentioned as well, indicating promising early performance indicators. These developments underscore the company's commitment to expanding its global footprint and reaching a wider audience.

Looking Forward

With the first three quarters of the fiscal year behind them, Deckers is on track to achieve mid-teens revenue growth for the fourth consecutive year. This positive trajectory is expected to continue under the leadership of Stefano Caroti, who is set to take over as Chief Commercial Officer from the retiring Dave Powers.

The company also emphasized its Safe Harbor policy during the call, pointing out that any forward-looking statements made are subject to risks and uncertainties. This highlights the company's commitment to transparency and its cautious approach to future forecasting.