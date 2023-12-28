en English
Business

Deciphering the Mystery Behind Airline Ticket Pricing

By: Nitish Verma
Published: December 28, 2023 at 6:18 am EST
Airline ticket pricing, a riddle for many, is characterized by algorithms designed to ensure maximum profit from flight sales. The perplexity intensifies when travelers find themselves paying significantly different amounts for the same flight. Bonnie Smith, general manager at FCM Travel, reveals that the economics of airfare costs is the primary driver behind this perplexing pricing strategy. In an industry that is yet to see wide adoption of this strategy, airlines use complex algorithms that factor in various elements to determine the most profitable ticket prices.

Unraveling the Enigma of Airline Pricing

Airlines now use sophisticated algorithms to adjust prices in real time, rendering the notion of a ‘best time’ to book nearly obsolete. Instead of waiting for a specific moment, travelers are advised to monitor prices over a period and book when they find a reasonable rate. For peak travel seasons, booking several weeks in advance typically ensures lower prices. On occasions, booking two one-way tickets with different airlines proves cheaper than a round-trip ticket. Understanding ticket transfer policies, using price alerts, and comparison tools can also aid in saving money on airline tickets. Flying during off-peak times and avoiding weekends or holidays may also lead to savings, regardless of the day of the week.

High Airfares and Regulations

Nigerians are experiencing skyrocketing airfares during the Yuletide season, with ticket prices doubling or even tripling for some routes. The Federal Competition and Consumer Protection Commission (FCCPC) plans to investigate these high airfares and regulate them to an acceptable range. The National Association of Nigeria Travel Agencies (NANTA) supports this initiative. While some airline operators defend the high fares citing high operational costs and the principle of supply and demand, others, including a former Rector of the Nigerian College of Aviation Technology, express concerns about transparency in the airline industry and potential exploitation of vulnerable air travelers.

In other news, Dalene Fourie has launched a bi-weekly wine newsletter to educate and engage wine enthusiasts. Additionally, News24 encourages reader engagement with their public editor and participation in various puzzles and quizzes. Lastly, a notice about the use of cookies on the website explains their necessity for website functionality and offers users the option to manage their privacy settings.

Business Travel & Tourism
Nitish Verma

Hailing from a unique intersection of law and journalism, Nitish Verma stands out as an insightful international correspondent. Transitioning from a legal background to journalism, he employs a meticulous approach to storytelling, ensuring accuracy and depth in every report. Nitish's dedication to revealing the truth is palpable, as he crafts news pieces that not only inform but also engage the audience. With his distinct perspective, Nitish consistently delivers news narratives that echo with authenticity and relevance, making him a vital voice in today's media landscape.

