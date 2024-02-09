Deacon Jones Automotive Expands with Strategic Acquisition of Sale Auto Mall Stores

A new chapter unfolds in the annals of automotive retail as Deacon Jones Automotive, a distinguished dealership group based in Smithfield, North Carolina, announces its expansion with the acquisition of Sale Auto Mall Stores in Kinston, North Carolina. This strategic partnership with Capital Automotive of Raleigh, NC, is set to fortify Deacon Jones' standing as a premier destination for automotive sales and service in the region.

Advertisment

The Expansion: A Strategic Move

The acquisition of Sale Auto Mall Stores by Deacon Jones Automotive marks a significant milestone in the company's growth trajectory. This expansion includes the addition of BMW, Chevrolet, GMC, and Ford brands to Deacon Jones' portfolio, providing customers in Kinston and the surrounding areas with an enhanced selection of vehicles and services.

Ken Jones, the President & CEO of Deacon Jones Automotive, expressed his enthusiasm about the development. "We are thrilled to welcome Sale Auto Mall Stores into the Deacon Jones family," he said. "This expansion allows us to better serve our customers in Kinston and the broader eastern NC region by offering a diverse range of quality vehicles and exceptional service."

Advertisment

A Legacy of Excellence

Founded over four decades ago, Deacon Jones Automotive has built a solid reputation for customer satisfaction and community engagement. The company's commitment to delivering top-tier automotive services is evident in its consistent ranking as one of the leading dealership groups in the state.

With this latest expansion, Deacon Jones Automotive continues to demonstrate its dedication to growth and innovation in the ever-evolving automotive landscape. The acquisition of Sale Auto Mall Stores not only broadens the company's geographical footprint but also reinforces its commitment to providing unparalleled customer experiences.

Advertisment

A Promising Future

As Deacon Jones Automotive embarks on this new journey, it carries with it a legacy of excellence and a steadfast dedication to its customers. The integration of Sale Auto Mall Stores into the Deacon Jones family represents more than just an expansion; it symbolizes a shared vision of delivering quality, value, and exceptional service in the automotive industry.

As Ken Jones aptly put it, "Our goal has always been to provide our customers with the best possible experience, and this expansion allows us to do just that. We look forward to serving the Kinston community and continuing to build upon our tradition of excellence."

Advertisment

Indeed, with its broadened horizons and unwavering commitment to customer satisfaction, Deacon Jones Automotive stands poised to redefine the automotive retail experience in Kinston and beyond.

In the ever-evolving world of automotive sales and service, Deacon Jones Automotive's strategic expansion signals not just growth, but a deep-rooted commitment to delivering quality and exceptional customer experiences. With the acquisition of Sale Auto Mall Stores and its BMW, Chevrolet, GMC, and Ford brands, the company solidifies its position as a leading destination for automotive solutions in the region.

As Deacon Jones Automotive welcomes Sale Auto Mall Stores into its fold, it also embraces the opportunity to serve a broader customer base in Kinston and the surrounding areas. This development underscores the company's dedication to growth, innovation, and its enduring promise of delivering unparalleled customer experiences.