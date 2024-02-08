DBP's P116-Million Loan to iPigs Farm Boosts Sustainable Hog Industry

Reviving the Roots: DBP's P116-Million Loan to iPigs Agricultural Farm Paves the Way for a Sustainable Hog Industry

Advertisment

In the heart of Nueva Ecija, the Development Bank of the Philippines (DBP) has sown the seeds of change with a P116-million loan for iPigs Agricultural Farm's expansion. This state-owned financial institution's initiative is part of the government's broader efforts to modernize the agricultural sector and repopulate the local swine industry, which has been crucial in ensuring a stable food supply and anchoring President Marcos's vision for a sustainable and competitive agricultural sector that fosters inclusive growth and poverty reduction.

A Beacon of Hope: iPigs Agricultural Farm and DBP's SWINE R3 Credit Program

Established in 2021, iPigs Agricultural Farm is set to construct seven duplex-type wean-to-finish piggery buildings on its 12.6-hectare property. This expansion is made possible through the DBP's Swine Repopulation, Rehabilitation, and Recovery (SWINE R3) Credit Program, which focuses on financing medium to large-scale swine projects. The farm currently has a contract growing agreement with Charoen Pokphand Foods Philippines Corp. (CPFPC), a subsidiary of the global conglomerate Charoen Pokphand Foods based in Thailand.

Advertisment

As of October 2023, the DBP has approved a total of P2.6 billion in loans under the SWINE R3 program, covering 16 accounts. DBP President and CEO Michael de Jesus emphasized the bank's commitment to funding more projects that will contribute to the consistent availability of pork products in the market.

A Bright Future: The Intersection of Agriculture, Food Security, and Sustainable Growth

The DBP's SWINE R3 Credit Program signifies an essential step towards revitalizing the local swine industry and ensuring food security in the country. By providing financial support for projects like iPigs Agricultural Farm, the DBP is fostering the growth of sustainable and competitive agricultural practices that promote inclusive growth and poverty reduction. As the DBP continues to approve loans under the SWINE R3 program, the hog industry's landscape is set to transform, contributing to a more resilient and prosperous Philippines.

In conclusion, the P116-million loan extended by the Development Bank of the Philippines to iPigs Agricultural Farm represents a significant stride in the country's journey towards a sustainable, competitive, and inclusive agricultural sector. By supporting projects that prioritize food security, innovation, and growth, the DBP is not only investing in the future of the hog industry but also cultivating hope and prosperity for generations to come.