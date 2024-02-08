DB Schenker Shines Spotlight on Apprenticeship Programs During National Apprenticeship Week

DB Schenker, a titan in the logistics industry, is illuminating the path for young minds during National Apprenticeship Week, championing its UK & Ireland apprenticeship programmes. Amidst team lunches and video testimonials showcasing apprentices' career journeys, the company is celebrating the vital contributions of these burgeoning professionals.

A Beacon for Aspiring Minds

In the last two years, DB Schenker has welcomed over 50 apprentices into its UK and Ireland operations, with plans to recruit an additional 30 in 2024. This commitment reflects the company's dedication to nurturing talent and fostering a solid career path in the logistics sector.

Boasting an impressive 89% retention rate for apprentices, DB Schenker stands as an employer of choice, underlining its mission to attract curious minds and retain them through comprehensive training and development opportunities.

Forging Connections and Expanding Horizons

Julie Heard, the Chief Commercial Officer of DB Schenker UK & Ireland, accentuates the importance of enticing young talents to the logistics sector. "By investing in apprenticeships," she says, "we are not only shaping the future of our industry, but also providing a platform for young professionals to thrive."

Apprentices and graduates are encouraged to become part of the BIFA Young Forwarder Network, a professional development hub. The network offers events, knowledge-sharing sessions, and industry visits, enabling members to learn from seasoned professionals and expand their horizons.

Michal Koronski, a young forwarder at DB Schenker, shares his positive experience at a YFN event. "Networking and learning from industry leaders," he says, "has been invaluable in shaping my career and understanding the nuances of the logistics sector."

A Multitude of Opportunities

Luke Byrne, the Talent Advisor for DB Schenker UK & Ireland, reaffirms the company's commitment to apprenticeship programmes, spanning various areas such as international freight forwarding, sales and marketing, business administration, data and IT, HR, and driver apprenticeships.

"These programmes," Byrne asserts, "bring immense value to our company, as they enable us to cultivate a skilled and dedicated workforce."

As the logistics landscape continues to evolve, DB Schenker's apprenticeship initiatives serve as a testament to the company's commitment to nurturing talent and driving the industry forward.

In the grand tapestry of global commerce, DB Schenker is weaving a vibrant thread, connecting aspiring professionals with the tools, knowledge, and opportunities they need to flourish in the logistics sector.