Dayton's 6888 Kitchen Incubator: Empowering Local Food Entrepreneurs, Honoring WWII Battalion Legacy

Dayton's culinary landscape is witnessing a transformative movement with the launch of 6888 Kitchen Incubator at 32 S. Ludlow Street, a groundbreaking initiative designed to nurture under-resourced food entrepreneurs. This venture is not just a commercial kitchen space; it's a beacon of hope and opportunity for aspiring culinary talents. Founded by dynamic Dayton entrepreneurs Jamaica White, Dabriah Rice, and Charlynda Scale, the incubator's name pays homage to the 6888th Central Postal Directory Battalion, an all-Black women's battalion that played a crucial role in World War II. The incubator's soft opening marks a significant step towards fostering a vibrant, inclusive local food economy.

A Legacy of Empowerment and Innovation

The incubator, which currently houses four commercial kitchen spaces and a range of essential business facilities, is open around the clock for its members. Entrepreneurs can rent space on a flexible basis, benefiting from both the physical infrastructure and the extensive support services provided. The founders, with their diverse backgrounds in catering, sauce production, and military service, bring a unique blend of skills and perspectives to the table. Their vision extends beyond the physical space; they aim to build a legacy that supports and uplifts Dayton's food entrepreneurs.

Facilitating Growth and Development

The incubator's Sharpen the Axe Program, launched by OH Taste in 2022, exemplifies the comprehensive approach to business support. This financial literacy and business coaching course has already made a significant impact, assisting over 30 under-resourced food businesses. The program, alongside the kitchen's facilities, addresses a critical gap in the market by providing not just space, but also the skills and knowledge necessary for success. The project's next phase promises even more opportunities for growth, with plans for a ghost kitchen, expanded retail space, and additional storage.

Community and Economic Revitalization

The initiative has garnered widespread support, including a substantial investment and a letter of support from Dayton Mayor Jeffrey Mims, highlighting the project's potential to create jobs, revitalize neighborhoods, and strengthen the local food economy. The kitchen incubator has already attracted a diverse group of food-related enterprises, setting the stage for a dynamic and innovative culinary community. This project not only supports individual entrepreneurs but also contributes to the broader economic and social revitalization of Dayton.

The launch of 6888 Kitchen Incubator is a testament to the power of community, vision, and perseverance. By honoring the legacy of the 6888th Battalion while addressing current needs, the founders have created a space that transcends mere business development. It's a place where dreams of culinary entrepreneurship can flourish, supported by a community that values history, innovation, and inclusivity. As this project evolves, it promises to bring new flavors, experiences, and opportunities to Dayton, enriching the city's culinary landscape and its residents' lives.