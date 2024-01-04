en English
Analysis

Dayang Enterprise Holdings Bhd: A Deep Dive into Financials Amidst Share Price Drop

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 3, 2024 at 7:56 pm EST
In the last quarter, the stock of Dayang Enterprise Holdings Bhd, a prominent player in the oil and gas industry, has witnessed a 10% drop. This dip could be attributed to a market oversight or a reaction to a negative sentiment towards the company’s financials. On examining the Return on Equity (ROE), it was noted that the company has an ROE of 8.4%, which is almost on par with the industry average of 9.6%.

A Closer Look at the Financials

Despite the near-average ROE, the company has seen a substantial shrinkage in net income over the past five years, with a decline rate of 32%. This is in stark contrast to the industry’s average earnings growth of 13% during the same period. While the company has been retaining 75% of its profits, the decrease in earnings may be indicative of certain business challenges that the company is facing.

Dividend History and Future Projections

Dayang Enterprise Holdings Bhd has a history of consistently paying dividends for over a decade, which showcases their commitment towards ensuring shareholder returns. According to future projections, the company’s payout ratio is expected to drop to 18% and the ROE is anticipated to rise to 11%. This is a promising outlook for the company’s growth.

Analyzing the Company’s Reinvestment Strategy

However, despite the projected improvements in the company’s earnings growth rate, the combination of a low ROE and past earnings shrinkage raises questions. It suggests that the company’s strategy of reinvesting profits might not be yielding adequate returns for its investors.

It’s worth noting that Dayang Enterprise Holdings Bhd operates in a competitive industry with other major players like Velesto Energy Berhad, formerly known as UMW Oil & Gas Corp Bhd. Velesto is a multinational entity providing drilling and oilfield services for the upstream sector of the oil and gas industry, with a product line that includes drilling and workover services for exploration, development, and production of wells across Malaysia and Southeast Asia. Like Dayang, Velesto too has been in the news for a variety of updates, including a contract extension for NAGA 8, potential for 2024F DCRs to outperform, and high labor costs impacting the company’s performance.

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape.

