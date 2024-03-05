Dawn Ragsdale Spearheads Inclusive Economic Growth as New Haven, Yale Launch Historic Partnership

New Haven, Connecticut, and Yale University have embarked on a groundbreaking mission to ensure the city's economic expansion benefits everyone, with Dawn Ragsdale at the helm of the Center for Inclusive Growth. Announced on March 5, Ragsdale's appointment marks a pivotal step in a partnership poised to address critical issues from urban development to affordable housing. Her leadership is expected to catalyze a wave of inclusive economic policies and programs.

Launching a New Era of Inclusion

Ragsdale, a seasoned leader in the nonprofit and entrepreneurial sectors, initiated her role on March 4, bringing a wealth of experience and a visionary approach to the center. Under her guidance, the center will roll out an initial suite of programming that aims to transform New Haven's landscape. With a focus on urban development, local sourcing, startup support, and green energy, the initiatives promise to forge a stronger, more inclusive economy. Yale President Peter Salovey and Yale School of Management Dean Kerwin Charles, the chair of the center's board, have expressed their support and optimism for the center's impact under Ragsdale's leadership.

A Strategic Approach to Inclusive Growth

Ragsdale's track record as the executive director of Collab, a New Haven-based nonprofit, underscores her commitment to building an equitable economic framework. At Collab, she expanded programming to support women entrepreneurs and facilitated access to funding, laying the groundwork for her role at the Center for Inclusive Growth. Recognizing the significance of her appointment, New Haven Mayor Justin Elicker and New Haven Alder President Tyisha Walker-Myers have lauded Ragsdale's ability to foster collaboration and drive meaningful change. Her efforts will be supported by a $5 million commitment from Yale, aimed at amplifying the center's reach and effectiveness.

Envisioning a United Community

The Center for Inclusive Growth represents more than an economic initiative; it symbolizes a unified effort to bridge disparities and cultivate a thriving, diverse community. As Ragsdale spearheads this mission, her role transcends administrative duties, embodying the heart of New Haven's aspirations for growth and equity. The center's success hinges on its ability to engage a broad spectrum of stakeholders, from local entrepreneurs to city officials, in a shared vision for the future. This collaborative approach promises to not only enhance New Haven's economic landscape but also ignite a beacon of hope for inclusive development strategies nationwide.

As New Haven and Yale University embark on this historic partnership, the community stands at the cusp of transformation. With Ragsdale's expertise and the collective ambition of the city's leaders and residents, the Center for Inclusive Growth is poised to redefine the essence of economic progress. This initiative not only charts a path for New Haven but also sets a precedent for cities and institutions across the country to follow, highlighting the power of unity and inclusivity in shaping the future.