David McNeil Joins Weave as Chief Revenue Officer

David McNeil, a seasoned expert boasting over 25 years of experience in SaaS, payments, go-to-market strategy, and strategic partnerships, has been appointed the Chief Revenue Officer at Weave - a leading comprehensive experience platform serving small- and medium-sized healthcare businesses.

McNeil to Spearhead Growth

Tasked with leading Weave's sales, customer success, revenue operations, and payments teams, McNeil's primary goal is to drive growth and refine the healthcare customer experience. His proven success as a leader and strategist is expected to take Weave to new growth horizons.

A Crucial Time for Weave

The appointment comes at a significant time for Weave as the firm seeks to expand strategic partnerships, enhance payment solutions, and deepen service to multi-location practices. McNeil's arrival is seen as a vital catalyst in these areas.

Weave at the Forefront of Revolution

With a culture deeply rooted in prioritizing user experience, Weave stands at the forefront of revolutionizing the intersection of SMB healthcare and technology. McNeil's addition to the team is envisaged to supercharge progress on all fronts, contributing to the firm's already notable reputation as a G2 leader in several software categories.