Business

David Group’s $2 Billion Casino Project: A Game-Changer for Fiji’s Employment Landscape

By: Aqsa Younas Rana
Published: January 3, 2024 at 1:10 am EST
David Group's $2 Billion Casino Project: A Game-Changer for Fiji's Employment Landscape

The David Group, a global giant in the hospitality sector, is set to transform Fiji’s employment landscape with a $2 billion casino project in Nadi. The project, which also includes hotels, an amusement park, and other facilities, is expected to generate employment for more than 600 locals. The initiative is not just about job creation, but also about setting a high employment standard with wages considerably above Fiji’s current average.

Revolutionizing Employment Opportunities

At a media conference, Sandeep Singh, the head of the David Group’s project in Fiji, announced the company’s ambitious employment plan. The casino alone is expected to offer work to hundreds of locals, with wages starting at more than $10 per hour. This figure is significantly higher than the prevailing wages in Fiji, signaling the casino’s intention to elevate the employment standards.

Preventing Youth Migration

Singh emphasized the critical factor driving this generous wage policy – the need to provide sufficient income to Fiji’s youth to prevent them from migrating in search of better opportunities. Despite Fiji’s rich cultural heritage and natural beauty, the country has been grappling with a brain drain, as younger generations seek greener pastures abroad. The David Group’s initiative could prove to be a game-changer in this regard.

A New Benchmark in Salaries

The annual salary for employees at the casino and its affiliated facilities is projected to exceed $10,000, with the company aiming for a range of $30,000 to $35,000. This move could significantly raise the bar for wages across sectors in Fiji, potentially leading to a broader improvement in living standards for the local population. The David Group’s initiative is seen as an instrumental way to retain the young population in Fiji by offering competitive and attractive employment options.

Business Fiji
author

Aqsa Younas Rana

Aqsa Younas stands as a beacon in international journalism, renowned for her compelling narratives and dedication to highlighting the stories of those affected by pressing global matters. With a fervent drive for environmental advocacy, Aqsa adeptly leverages her prominent voice to inspire transformation. She not only raises consciousness but also galvanizes collective action to address the universal challenges we collectively face.

