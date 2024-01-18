David Beckham's Playful Banter and Brooklyn Beckham's Entrepreneurial Pursuits

David Beckham, the retired football legend, has once again caught the attention of his Instagram followers. Not for his past exploits on the pitch, but for a playful mimicry of his son's workout videos. In a spirited display of his fitness prowess, David showcased his chiseled, tattooed physique, performing shirtless press-ups with a cheeky caption hinting at a thousand repetitions. The post was met with admiration and amusement, further cementing David's reputation as a charismatic sports icon who knows how to engage with his fans.

Brooklyn Beckham: Carving Out His Own Identity

While David continues to charm his followers, his son Brooklyn Beckham is making moves of his own. Looking to step out of his parents' shadows, the young Beckham is working towards establishing his independent brand, Cloud 23. The brand name is a tribute to his father's football legacy, referencing the number 23 jersey David wore during his tenure with Real Madrid and LA Galaxy.

As part of his brand building endeavors, Brooklyn has set up Peltz Beckham LLC, named after adopting his wife Nicola Peltz's last name. He is currently in the process of filing for trademarks that encompass a wide spectrum of products, ranging from kitchenware to clothing and even non-fungible tokens (NFTs).

The Peltz Influence

Playing a significant role in Brooklyn's business pursuits is his father-in-law, billionaire Nelson Peltz. Known for his vast business acumen, Nelson is reportedly guiding Brooklyn in his entrepreneurial journey, providing crucial insights and advice.

From Football to Photography and Entrepreneurship

Brooklyn Beckham also recently opened up about his decision to stop pursuing a football career. Citing anxiety and the need to create his own identity as the primary reasons, Brooklyn shifted his focus towards photography. Now, he is adding another feather to his cap with his foray into entrepreneurship. He has also partnered with Uber Eats to launch a pop-up restaurant in London next week. The menu features his takes on chicken tikka masala, wagyu bolognese, and his infamous breakfast sandwich, reflecting his passion for cooking and his bond with his dad over culinary exploits.

In the face of critics questioning his cooking abilities, Brooklyn remains undeterred. He stands firm on his path to carve out his unique identity, separate from his world-renowned parents, while continuing to pay homage to them.