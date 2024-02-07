Datasea Inc. Regains Compliance with NASDAQ's Minimum Bid Price Requirement

Datasea Inc., a renowned Nevada-based digital technology corporation listed on NASDAQ, has reported regaining compliance with NASDAQ's minimum bid price requirement. This achievement comes as the company's stock maintained a closing bid price of $1.00 per share or more for 10 consecutive business days, from January 23 to February 5, 2024. This happy development resolves the compliance issue with NASDAQ Listing Rule 5550(a)(2), reinforcing investor confidence and market valuation.

A Positive Turn for Datasea

The return to compliance not only reduces regulatory risks and uncertainties but also reflects positively on Datasea's governance standards and management capabilities. The company's stock performance, which has remained above $1 for the consecutive business days, indicates potential operational progress and favorable market conditions for its intelligent acoustics and 5G messaging segments.

Commitment to Innovation

Datasea operates in the fields of intelligent acoustics and 5G messaging technology in China, specializing in ultrasonic, infrasound, and directional sound technology, as well as AI-based 5G messaging services. The company has demonstrated a strong commitment to R&D, offering advanced solutions in intelligent acoustics, including ultrasonic sterilization technology that can combat viruses.

Global Expansion and Future Outlook

In July 2023, Datasea took a significant step towards global expansion by establishing a subsidiary, Datasea Acoustics LLC, in Delaware. While this achievement marks a positive development for the company, Datasea's press release also incorporates forward-looking statements. It cautions that future results could materially differ from current expectations due to various risks and uncertainties.