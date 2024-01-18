Databento Enters European Market with ICE Data Services

FinTech firm, Databento, has embarked on a significant expansion, marking its first foray into the international landscape as an authorized distributor of Intercontinental Exchange (ICE) data. This venture coincides with the launch of ICE Futures Europe iMpact and ICE Endex iMpact data services, enhancing Databento's offerings for firms navigating European energy markets.

A Strategic Expansion

The newly introduced data services are sourced directly from ICE's iMpact multicast data feed—the primary API for ICE futures and options market data. This data is meticulously collected from ICE's colocation facilities in Basildon and Chicago, and subsequently transported to CyrusOne Aurora I, the location of CME's matching engine. The result is synchronized timestamping between CME and ICE futures markets, a crucial factor for accurate and reliable market data.

Implications for the Energy Market

ICE Futures Europe is a significant actor within the global energy market, handling a staggering 50% of the world's oil futures trading, along with other energy and commodity contracts. On the other hand, ICE Endex, a leading energy exchange in continental Europe, provides vital data for energy firms, EU ETS compliance entities, and financial participants. Together, the launch of these data services by Databento could potentially reshape the way energy trading is conducted and monitored in Europe.

Databento's Innovative Approach

As a provider of data-as-a-service (DaaS), Databento's platform simplifies and accelerates access to financial market data. Allowing users to tap into live exchange feeds and historical data, Databento's servers are strategically located in the colocation facilities of various trading venues. This ensures low-latency and high-fidelity data capture, which is critical in the fast-paced world of finance.

Under the leadership of CEO Christina Qi, this expansion symbolizes Databento's leap into international markets, further strengthening its position as a trusted provider of essential market data for firms operating within the European energy market.