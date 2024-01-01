en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Business

Data Warehousing Market To Reach USD 85.7 Billion by 2032: A Brainy Insights Report

author
By: Nimrah Khatoon
Published: January 1, 2024 at 2:56 am EST
Data Warehousing Market To Reach USD 85.7 Billion by 2032: A Brainy Insights Report

The data warehousing sector, valued at USD 30.2 billion, is projected to triple its worth, reaching USD 85.7 billion by 2032, according to a market research report by The Brainy Insights. This exponential growth is primarily driven by the increasing demand for real-time analytics on operational data, the rise of artificial intelligence (AI) applications in data warehouses, and the growing popularity of column-oriented data warehouse solutions.

North America: The Largest Data Warehousing Market

North America is anticipated to maintain its position as the largest market for data warehousing. The United States, in particular, shows a leading trend in the adoption of analytics solutions across various industries. The BFSI (Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance) sector is the most significant industry vertical, contributing a considerable share to the market revenue.

ETL Solutions and Unstructured Data: Dominating Market Segments

The ETL (Extract, Transform, Load) solutions segment and the unstructured data segment are expected to dominate the market in terms of revenue. These sectors are critical in enabling businesses to migrate data from one database to another efficiently and manage large volumes of unstructured data.

Emerging Trends and Challenges in the Market

Emerging trends such as virtual data warehousing, which provides a streamlined view of data including metadata, are further propelling the market. However, the industry faces significant challenges, including the high costs and complexity associated with data warehousing and inefficient architectures.

Surge in AI Applications: A New Opportunity

The application of AI in data warehousing presents a new opportunity for the market. AI can transform raw data into actionable insights, providing businesses with a competitive advantage. The report also mentions key market players such as IBM Corporation, Google LLP, and SAP SE, contributing to the growth and development of the data warehousing market.

0
Business North America
author

Nimrah Khatoon

Nimrah Khatoon stands as a passionate journalist known for weaving insightful stories that resonate. With a rich background in media and notable stints at various local news outlets, Nimrah has cultivated a reputation as a reliable and adept correspondent. Her fervor for delivering captivating tales, combined with her dedication to accurate and timely reporting, positions her as an invaluable member of the newsroom. Guided by a vision to instigate constructive change via her reporting, Nimrah approaches each assignment with thoroughness and an astute attention to detail.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Electric Vehicle Sales Hit a Speed Bump: A Closer Look at the Market Slowdown

By BNN Correspondents

Nifty Futures Index Reaches Historic 22,000 Mark Amidst Bullish Market Sentiment

By Dil Bar Irshad

Mahindra and Mahindra Shares Dip Despite Strong Sales, Amidst Political Unrest in Nigeria

By Dil Bar Irshad

Nobel Laureate Muhammad Yunus Faces Legal Challenges Amid Global Impact of Microfinance

By Muhammad Jawad

Nobel Laureate Muhammad Yunus Convicted for Labor Law Violations ...
@Bangladesh · 9 mins
Nobel Laureate Muhammad Yunus Convicted for Labor Law Violations ...
heart comment 0
Mighty Craft Hits Financial Rough Patch Despite Better Beer’s Growth

By Geeta Pillai

Mighty Craft Hits Financial Rough Patch Despite Better Beer's Growth
Cocoa Market Surge: A Bitter Bite for Global Chocolate Prices

By Ebenezer Mensah

Cocoa Market Surge: A Bitter Bite for Global Chocolate Prices
Western Australia Enacts Native Logging Ban Amid Environmental Conservation Efforts

By Geeta Pillai

Western Australia Enacts Native Logging Ban Amid Environmental Conservation Efforts
India’s Domestic Markets in 2024: What Investors Need to Watch

By Rafia Tasleem

India's Domestic Markets in 2024: What Investors Need to Watch
Latest Headlines
World News
From Medical Research to Celebrity: Professor Tim Spector's Unexpected Journey
2 mins
From Medical Research to Celebrity: Professor Tim Spector's Unexpected Journey
Political Confrontation Erupts over Candidate Selections in India
7 mins
Political Confrontation Erupts over Candidate Selections in India
Punjab CM Naqvi Unveils 36 Upgraded Police Stations, Announces Fee Freeze for New Driving Licenses
9 mins
Punjab CM Naqvi Unveils 36 Upgraded Police Stations, Announces Fee Freeze for New Driving Licenses
Ravish Kumar: A Beacon of Truth in the Maelstrom of Disinformation
9 mins
Ravish Kumar: A Beacon of Truth in the Maelstrom of Disinformation
ZESCO United's Tactical Superiority on Display as They Extend Lead in FAZ Super League
9 mins
ZESCO United's Tactical Superiority on Display as They Extend Lead in FAZ Super League
COVID-19: The Potential Precursor to a Global Lung Fibrosis Pandemic
11 mins
COVID-19: The Potential Precursor to a Global Lung Fibrosis Pandemic
Parkinson's Drop-In Cafes: A Beacon of Hope in Northern Ireland
13 mins
Parkinson's Drop-In Cafes: A Beacon of Hope in Northern Ireland
Sheila Jones: The Forgotten Pioneer in PKU Treatment
13 mins
Sheila Jones: The Forgotten Pioneer in PKU Treatment
WMR: A Potential Predictor of Long-term Outcomes in NSTEMI Patients, Study Suggests
13 mins
WMR: A Potential Predictor of Long-term Outcomes in NSTEMI Patients, Study Suggests
Israeli Forces Involved in Separate Incidents: Reflections on Regional Tensions
34 mins
Israeli Forces Involved in Separate Incidents: Reflections on Regional Tensions
Year-End Review: Middle East Conflicts and Red Sea Attacks Overshadow Global New Year's Celebrations
38 mins
Year-End Review: Middle East Conflicts and Red Sea Attacks Overshadow Global New Year's Celebrations
Financial Developments, New Year Celebrations, and Contrasting Speeches Mark the Start of 2024
56 mins
Financial Developments, New Year Celebrations, and Contrasting Speeches Mark the Start of 2024
Bangladesh's Upcoming Election: Potential Diplomatic Reshuffle Rouses International Interest
1 hour
Bangladesh's Upcoming Election: Potential Diplomatic Reshuffle Rouses International Interest
Taj Mahal Welcomes 2024: A Symbol of Hope and Renewal
1 hour
Taj Mahal Welcomes 2024: A Symbol of Hope and Renewal
2024: A Pivotal Year in Global Politics and Economics
1 hour
2024: A Pivotal Year in Global Politics and Economics
Myanmar in 2024: A Struggle for Democracy Amid Global Distractions
2 hours
Myanmar in 2024: A Struggle for Democracy Amid Global Distractions
Myanmar's Garment Industry Struggling for Survival Amidst Deteriorating Economy: World Bank Report
2 hours
Myanmar's Garment Industry Struggling for Survival Amidst Deteriorating Economy: World Bank Report
Myanmar Reroutes Migrant Workers to Thailand Amidst Conflict: A Tale of Resilience
2 hours
Myanmar Reroutes Migrant Workers to Thailand Amidst Conflict: A Tale of Resilience

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app