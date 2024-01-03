en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Business

Data Security: Safeguarding the ‘Crown Jewels’ of Organizations

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 3, 2024 at 1:41 pm EST
Data Security: Safeguarding the ‘Crown Jewels’ of Organizations

In an era where information is power, data has emerged as the lifeblood of modern organizations. It is the ‘crown jewels’ that fuel business performance, guide decision-making, and elevate customer service. With such pivotal roles, it is no surprise that data security has become a critical concern for companies.

Data Security: The Shielding Armour

Implementing robust data security systems is essential to prevent the exploitation of vulnerabilities and to ensure that sensitive information is accessible only to authorized personnel. By doing so, companies not only protect their productivity and reputation but also ensure compliance with varying data privacy regulations across countries, regions, and industries. In essence, data security serves as the digital armour fortifying the interconnected world against diverse cyber threats such as phishing, password attacks, SQL injection, insider threats, cryptojacking, and malware attacks.

Nurturing a Secure Culture

While technical safeguards are vital, the human factor cannot be overlooked. Companies are advised to create formal policies for protecting employee information, provide comprehensive training to all personnel, and regularly reinforce confidentiality standards. A designated data security officer, depending on the size of the organization and the data privacy laws it is subject to, can play an instrumental role in this regard. Such an approach ensures a culture of security awareness and commitment at all levels of the organization.

Mapping Vulnerabilities

Another key aspect of data security is vulnerability management. An inventory of all computers, servers, and connections where sensitive data is stored can help identify potential weak spots. Unsecured connections, devices collecting credit card information, and computers with network access from external locations are just some examples of areas requiring scrutiny. This information can, in turn, inform the development of targeted preventive measures.

As we navigate an increasingly interconnected world, data security is not just a corporate responsibility but a global imperative. It is about safeguarding personal information, maintaining trust, and preserving the integrity of the digital frontier. With data being the ‘crown jewels’ of organizations, robust data security is indeed non-negotiable.

0
Business Security
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Business

See more
19 seconds ago
Sir Tim Martin's Tour of Black Country Pubs Following Recent Knighthood
Sir Tim Martin, a name synonymous with the hospitality industry in the UK, recently embarked on a tour of his pubs in the Black Country region. The founder and chairman of JD Wetherspoon, Sir Tim was knighted in the New Year Honours for his significant contributions to the hospitality sector. His tour followed Christmas and
Sir Tim Martin's Tour of Black Country Pubs Following Recent Knighthood
Matrixport's Report Sparks Debate Over Bitcoin Spot ETF Approvals
3 mins ago
Matrixport's Report Sparks Debate Over Bitcoin Spot ETF Approvals
Casino Group Announces Major Financial Restructuring
3 mins ago
Casino Group Announces Major Financial Restructuring
Bullish Trend Emerges among Investors towards Synopsys: Unusual Options Activity Detected
39 seconds ago
Bullish Trend Emerges among Investors towards Synopsys: Unusual Options Activity Detected
Dick Bove: A Titan’s Perspective on the U.S. Banking Industry
40 seconds ago
Dick Bove: A Titan’s Perspective on the U.S. Banking Industry
Decoding Entrepreneurship in 2024: 12 Questions to Consider Before Starting a Business
55 seconds ago
Decoding Entrepreneurship in 2024: 12 Questions to Consider Before Starting a Business
Latest Headlines
World News
Gail Jenkinson, Labour Councillor, Shifts Allegiance to Green Party
26 seconds
Gail Jenkinson, Labour Councillor, Shifts Allegiance to Green Party
First Birth of 2024: St. John's Health Welcomes Baby Boy Noah Miles Shockley
37 seconds
First Birth of 2024: St. John's Health Welcomes Baby Boy Noah Miles Shockley
Proposed Amendment Aims to Alter Congressional Representation
46 seconds
Proposed Amendment Aims to Alter Congressional Representation
Reza Kibria Steps Down as Gono Odhikar Parishad Convener Amid Undisclosed Circumstances
46 seconds
Reza Kibria Steps Down as Gono Odhikar Parishad Convener Amid Undisclosed Circumstances
West Tisbury Town Moderator Steps Down after a Decade
47 seconds
West Tisbury Town Moderator Steps Down after a Decade
Comprehensive Report Reveals Constant Prevalence of Adverse Childhood Experiences in Alaska
1 min
Comprehensive Report Reveals Constant Prevalence of Adverse Childhood Experiences in Alaska
Monster Energy Yamaha Star Racing Unveils Power-Packed Lineup for 2024 AMA Supercross Championship
1 min
Monster Energy Yamaha Star Racing Unveils Power-Packed Lineup for 2024 AMA Supercross Championship
Overtime: A Hockey Player's Resilience Against Gender and Racial Biases
1 min
Overtime: A Hockey Player's Resilience Against Gender and Racial Biases
Mackenzie Hughes Speaks Out: The Changing Landscape of Professional Golf
2 mins
Mackenzie Hughes Speaks Out: The Changing Landscape of Professional Golf
Luke Littler: On the Brink of Making Darts History
10 mins
Luke Littler: On the Brink of Making Darts History
Unmasking Systemic Corruption: An Insight into the Chicago Police Department
51 mins
Unmasking Systemic Corruption: An Insight into the Chicago Police Department
World Food Programme Requires $60.7 Million in Funding Amid Global Hunger Crisis
53 mins
World Food Programme Requires $60.7 Million in Funding Amid Global Hunger Crisis
Player Discovers 'Super-Build' in Baldur's Gate 3: Game-Changer or Balance Breaker?
1 hour
Player Discovers 'Super-Build' in Baldur's Gate 3: Game-Changer or Balance Breaker?
Descent of the Azure King: Azure Rathalos Roars into Monster Hunter Now
2 hours
Descent of the Azure King: Azure Rathalos Roars into Monster Hunter Now
Xbox Game Pass Unveils High-Profile January 2024 Lineup
2 hours
Xbox Game Pass Unveils High-Profile January 2024 Lineup
Nintendo Switch 2 Rumors: Enhanced Performance and the Return of Beloved Franchises?
2 hours
Nintendo Switch 2 Rumors: Enhanced Performance and the Return of Beloved Franchises?
Kachin Independence Army Claims to Have Shot Down Myanmar Military Helicopter
2 hours
Kachin Independence Army Claims to Have Shot Down Myanmar Military Helicopter
Cuba Registers Significant Drop in Infant Mortality Rate
2 hours
Cuba Registers Significant Drop in Infant Mortality Rate

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app