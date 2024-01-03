en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
Business

Data Preparation Made Easy with AWS Glue DataBrew Amidst Notable Industry Developments

By: Rafia Tasleem
Published: January 3, 2024 at 8:33 am EST
Data Preparation Made Easy with AWS Glue DataBrew Amidst Notable Industry Developments

Organizations worldwide are harnessing cloud-native capabilities to improve the stability, scalability, accuracy, and speed of their applications, with a particular focus on modernizing legacy systems and creating advanced DataOps platforms. A significant obstacle is the large amount of time needed for data preparation, validation, and accuracy, which can result in increased costs, diminished data quality, and decreased precision. In response, businesses are turning to AWS Glue DataBrew, a visual data preparation tool that simplifies the process for data analysts and scientists.

Transforming Data Preparation with AWS Glue DataBrew

DataBrew can reduce the time spent on data preparation by up to 80% through over 250 pre-built transformations for tasks like filtering anomalies and converting formats. It enables users to profile data quality, map data lineage, and automate data cleaning and normalization. This approach is cost-effective, operating on a pay-as-you-go basis without upfront commitments. The implementation of DataBrew within an AWS Step Function orchestration framework forms the crux of the proposed solution, which has broad industry applications ranging from manufacturing sales analysis to healthcare record predictions and real-time media content evaluation.

Achieving AWS DevOps Competency

Wavicle Data Solutions, an AWS Advanced Tier Services Partner, has achieved the AWS DevOps Competency, demonstrating their expertise in helping businesses implement continuous integration, continuous delivery, and other DevOps practices on the AWS platform. This accreditation signifies their technical proficiency and proven customer success in delivering DevOps solutions. It reassures clients of their ability to deliver high-quality service and trusted expertise in automating software delivery processes, optimizing infrastructure management, and maintaining high security and compliance standards.

IBM’s Acquisition of StreamSets and WebMethods

On a related note, IBM is acquiring StreamSets and webMethods, two technology leaders in application integration, API management, and data integration. This acquisition reflects IBM’s deep focus and investment in AI and hybrid cloud. The core offerings include Software AG’s Super iPaaS platform, which is profitable and has a significant recurring revenue profile. StreamSets and webMethods will help clients unlock the full potential of their applications and data, driving innovation and preparing businesses for AI no matter where applications or data reside. The transaction is subject to customary closing conditions, including regulatory approvals, and is expected to be completed in the second quarter of 2024.

By leveraging DataBrew with a DataOps model on Amazon Cloud services, organizations can achieve efficient data preparation, quick wins, optimal costs, and unlimited scalability for cloud transformation projects. This marks the dawn of a new era in cloud computing, where data preparation and processing are no longer tedious tasks, but simple, streamlined processes that deliver high-quality results.

Rafia Tasleem

Rafia Tasleem stands as an exemplary figure in media and communications, with a profound dedication to unraveling stories that resonate. An esteemed alumna of Aligarh Muslim University, she boasts a Master's in Mass Communication and Media Studies, providing her with a rich tapestry of journalistic insights. Rafia's adeptness in fostering effective communication and cultivating robust relationships distinguishes her in the industry. Her unyielding commitment to weaving impactful narratives and fortifying bonds with peers and informants positions her as an irreplaceable pillar within our newsroom.

