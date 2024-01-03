en English
Business

Data Centre Boom Fuels Growth for Leading BMS and BEMS Provider

By: Rafia Tasleem
Published: January 3, 2024 at 9:12 am EST
Data Centre Boom Fuels Growth for Leading BMS and BEMS Provider

A leading international provider of Building Management Systems (BMS) and Building Energy Management Systems (BEMS) solutions is witnessing a surge in growth, spurred by the burgeoning data centre industry. The company’s expansion stems from its firm foothold within Europe and its enduring partnerships with some of the fastest-growing providers in the data centre sector.

Thriving on the Data Centre Boom

As a preferred system integrator, the company offers a solid and expanding project portfolio across Europe. Their success lies in their ability to adeptly manage and expand their portfolio of projects, particularly within the continent. This growth is inextricably tied to the data centre industry’s expansion, reflecting the intertwined nature of technology and infrastructure.

Seeking Experienced Talent

In response to this development, the company is casting its nets wide for an experienced individual. The role, which includes a competitive salary ranging from €70,000 to €76,000, offers a host of perks such as travel expenses, bonuses, a company car, healthcare, and a travel allowance. The new recruit will be tasked with delivering electrical BMS installations, liaising with subcontractors, and managing projects crucial to the systems’ maintenance and operation.

Integration with Notable Systems

The company’s solutions often involve integration with systems like Schneider EcoStruxure, Struxureware, Trend BMS, and Tridium BMS. These collaborations underscore their commitment to leveraging top-tier technology, further cementing their position as a preferred system integrator in the data centre sector.

Business Europe
Rafia Tasleem

Rafia Tasleem stands as an exemplary figure in media and communications, with a profound dedication to unraveling stories that resonate. An esteemed alumna of Aligarh Muslim University, she boasts a Master's in Mass Communication and Media Studies, providing her with a rich tapestry of journalistic insights. Rafia's adeptness in fostering effective communication and cultivating robust relationships distinguishes her in the industry. Her unyielding commitment to weaving impactful narratives and fortifying bonds with peers and informants positions her as an irreplaceable pillar within our newsroom.

