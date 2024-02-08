Data Axle Welcomes New CEO: Andrew Frawley to Drive Growth and Innovation

Andrew Frawley, a veteran with over three decades of experience in technology, data, and marketing, has been appointed the new chief executive officer of Data Axle. The Dallas, Texas-based company is a prominent player in the realm of data-driven marketing and business intelligence solutions. Frawley's appointment is seen as a strategic move aimed at bolstering Data Axle's position as a top provider of B2B and B2C data services.

Advertisment

A Strategic Addition

With a diverse background spanning marketing, data, analytics, SaaS, and professional services, Frawley is expected to be a key contributor to Data Axle's trajectory of rapid growth and innovative client solutions. His appointment comes as the previous CEO, Mike Iaccarino, transitions to lead a European-based direct marketing business. However, Iaccarino will continue his association with Data Axle as chairman, providing his valuable insights and leadership.

Data Axle's Vision

Advertisment

Data Axle's mission is to aid their clients in their transformation into augmented intelligence businesses. This transformation is marked by superior services and measurable outcomes, a vision that Frawley is expected to further. Having founded Exchange Applications, repositioned ClickSquared Inc, and achieved substantial revenue growth at Epsilon, Frawley's impressive career trajectory signals that he is well-equipped to guide Data Axle's future initiatives.

Legacy and Future

Since its inception in 1972, Data Axle has been at the forefront of utilizing data for business innovation and client empowerment. The baton has now been passed to Frawley, whose leadership is expected to usher in a new era of advancements in the marketing domain. His experience and expertise, coupled with Data Axle's commitment to delivering top-notch services, make for a promising future in the next chapter of the data marketing industry.