Dartmouth's Waterfront Revitalization: Bright Future with New Cruise Terminal and Mixed-Use Development

Dartmouth's gloomy Thursday weather contrasts sharply with the bright future envisioned for its downtown waterfront, as outlined by local councillor Sam Austin. Following a city council meeting that approved a comprehensive waterfront plan, the area is set to undergo significant transformation, integrating residential and commercial spaces, trails, open spaces, and a new cruise ship terminal.

Advertisment

Comprehensive Waterfront Plan Unveiled

"HRM is taking a look at this whole section of waterfront going all the way from downtown to the Woodside Ferry Terminal to see what might be possible," Austin shared. The plan aims to leverage the economic benefits of cruise tourism while enhancing Dartmouth's main street and green spaces. Allana Dowlie, a local business owner for 25 years, expressed readiness and enthusiasm for the expansion, highlighting the potential for business growth alongside the waterfront's revitalization.

Community and Economic Benefits

Tim Rissesco, CEO of the Downtown Dartmouth Business Commission, emphasized the plan's community focus. "We want to have the best waterfront that we can have for the community," he said, envisioning a redeveloped waterfront that serves Dartmouth's citizens and attracts visitors for recreational activities and living. The inclusion of a cruise ship terminal is particularly noteworthy, expected to bring substantial economic benefits and address the Port of Halifax's need for additional cruise ship berths.

Rissesco provided an optimistic timeline, suggesting that the entire project, including the cruise ship terminal, could be completed within five to ten years. This rapid development reflects the urgent need for enhanced waterfront facilities and the strong desire to make downtown Dartmouth a vibrant community hub.