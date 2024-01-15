Darog Wine Bar Lauded by Critic; New Fashion Outlet 'No. 3' Set to Open in Galway

In a recent turn of events, Darog Wine Bar, situated in Galway's vibrant Westend, has been lauded by acclaimed Irish wine and food critic, Leslie Williams. The critic, known for his discerning palate, commended the establishment for serving 'two-star level dishes at bistro prices.' Expressing their gratitude for the positive review, the wine bar's proprietors reached out via social media to thank Williams for his 'kind words.'

Savouring the Accolades

The review, published in the Irish Examiner, has been highly favorable, casting a spotlight on the wine bar's culinary competence. In response to the accolades, the owners not only thanked Williams but also paid tribute to their diligent team whose efforts, they acknowledged, played a vital role in earning the praise. The bar has thus far received a series of glowing reviews for its cuisine, establishing it as a go-to destination for food connoisseurs in Galway.

Anticipation Builds for New Fashion Outlet

In related news, a new fashion outlet, christened 'No. 3,' is slated to open its doors on Bridge Street in Gort, Galway, come January 2024. The shop, strategically located next to the Bank of Ireland and in close proximity to the popular Rooster Café, is housed in one of Gort town's charming Georgian houses.

A Much-Anticipated Arrival

No. 3 announced its impending launch recently, which has sparked a wave of excitement among local shoppers. The community has been eagerly awaiting the arrival of the 'much-needed' store. Preparations for the grand opening are in full swing, with cleaning and setting up of fashion offerings already underway. The community is exhibiting great enthusiasm for this new venture, with numerous locals expressing their eagerness and extending their well-wishes to the women spearheading this initiative.