Business

Darling’s Stock: A Turbulent Ride or a Prime Investment in RD & SAF?

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 3, 2024 at 5:27 am EST | Updated: Jan 3, 2024 at 5:46 am EST
Darling’s Stock: A Turbulent Ride or a Prime Investment in RD & SAF?

On June 21, 2023, the Environmental Protection Agency’s (EPA) final announcement regarding Renewable Volume Obligations (RVO) stirred the financial waters, resulting in a tectonic shift in Darling’s (DAR) stock performance. While the stock’s underperformance of its 2024 EBITDA revisions by 16% may seem staggering, many market analysts decry the sell-off of D4 Renewable Identification Numbers (RINs) as excessive.

Darling’s Stock: A Victim of D4 RIN Market Collapse?

Some analysts argue that, despite being negatively affected by the D4 RIN market collapse, Darling’s stock does not warrant such a sharp decrease in its fundamental valuation. They believe that investors might be overly focused on short-term price and margin volatility, neglecting the potential value drivers for 2024. In the ever-evolving biofuels market, these analysts consider Darling a prime investment for those bullish on low-carbon renewable diesel (RD) and sustainable aviation fuel (SAF).

Darling’s Control of Waste Fats and Greases

One of the reasons behind this positive outlook is Darling’s significant control of waste fats and greases—a key resource for RD-SAF production. This, along with its 50% stake in Diamond Green Diesel, confers the company strong growth prospects with high margins. Furthermore, Darling’s involvement in other complementary businesses, such as the collagen peptide market and green energy initiatives in Europe, further diversifies its portfolio.

Financial Leverage and the Carbon Credit Market

Despite these advantages, Darling is currently trading at a discount compared to its peer NESTE. This is largely due to the depressed carbon credit market and its high financial leverage. However, with a robust business model and anticipated macro and micro-economic catalysts on the horizon, Darling is recommended as the top pick within the RD/SAF industry sector. These catalysts include California’s Low Carbon Fuel Standard (LCFS), the Inflation Reduction Act (IRA) 45Z policy, and the progression of SAF commercial terms.

Looking Ahead: The Biofuels Market and Darling’s Prospects

As the global biofuels market is projected to grow substantially, countries with strong biofuel policies are expected to see an increase in demand for these eco-friendly alternatives to traditional fossil fuels. Here, Darling’s diversified portfolio and control over key resources position it to profit from this upward trajectory. While the current financial climate may seem turbulent, analysts believe that Darling’s potential makes it a top pick within the RD/SAF industry sector.

Business Energy Environmental Science
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

