Daqo New Energy Corp Sees Price Drop Amid Strong Financial Health

In a striking development on January 2, 2024, Daqo New Energy Corp ADR (DQ) – a key player within the technology sector and the solar industry – witnessed a price drop of -5.34%, opening at $26.00. Throughout the day, the company’s share price oscillated between $24.8878 and $26.18, eventually closing at $26.60.

Stock Performance Overview

In the course of the last 52 weeks, the share price of DQ has ranged from $21.48 to $55.60. Despite a notable annual sales growth by 108.01% over the past five years, the average annual earnings per share experienced a significant drop of -75.39%. The current number of outstanding shares for the company is 78.20 million, with a market float of $74.48 million.

Company’s Financial Health

Daqo New Energy Corp, boasting a workforce of 4099 employees, has exhibited robust profitability with a gross margin of +73.95, an operating margin of +66.05, and a pretax margin of +66.33. While the insider ownership is at 0.67%, the institutional ownership is significantly higher at 57.24%.

Quarterly Report and Future Projections

In its last quarterly report, the company fell short of earnings per share (EPS) expectations by $1.03, reporting -$0.09 EPS compared to the forecasted $0.94. However, the company maintains a substantial net margin of +39.49 and a return on equity of 52.22. Despite the negative forecast for earnings per share at -75.39% for the next year, the company’s current financial health appears strong with a quick ratio of 4.58 and a price to sales ratio of 0.70 for the trailing twelve months.

Market Capitalization and Sales

Daqo New Energy Corp, with a market capitalization of 1.89 billion, has generated sales of 4,608 million and income of 1,820 million. The last quarter showed profits of 484,840 thousand, with a sales decrease of 6,310 thousand from the previous quarter. The company’s stock has demonstrated volatility with a historical volatility rate of 59.19% in the past 14 days compared to 43.76% in the past 100 days. The 50-day Moving Average stands at $25.06 and the 200-day Moving Average is at $34.97.