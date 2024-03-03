Daniel Zohny Joins Abion as Global Head of Brand Protection, Eyes Swiss Market Innovation

Intellectual property services company Abion has announced the appointment of Daniel Zohny, the former head of Intellectual Property at FIFA, as its new global head of brand protection. This strategic hire aims to strengthen Abion's position in the Swiss market and beyond, leveraging Zohny's extensive experience in brand protection.

From FIFA to Abion: A Strategic Move

Daniel Zohny brings over 15 years of experience in intellectual property and brand protection to Abion. Having spent a decade at FIFA, Zohny played a pivotal role in developing and implementing brand protection strategies for high-profile competitions, including the FIFA World Cup. His efforts in safeguarding FIFA's intellectual property rights earned him a spot on Managing IP's Top 50 Most Influential People in IP list in 2022. Zohny's transition to Abion marks a significant shift from the sports world to a broader focus on intellectual property services and brand protection in the dynamic Swiss market.

Innovating Brand Protection Strategies

Zohny expressed his enthusiasm for applying his global experience to innovate within Abion's framework, emphasizing the importance of a client-centric approach and the use of cutting-edge technology. "Abion's client-centric approach and cutting-edge technology platform offer an ideal foundation for redefining IP and brand protection services," Zohny stated. His goal is to disrupt traditional legal frameworks by offering comprehensive, tech-driven solutions that cater to the evolving needs of clients in the realm of intellectual property and brand protection.

Abion's Strategic Ambitions and Industry Impact

The hiring of Daniel Zohny is part of Abion's broader strategy to expand its influence in Switzerland and internationally. This move comes on the heels of the company's recent rebranding from Brandit and its merger with Ports Group, a tech-based brand protection company. Abion's CEO, Magdalena Bonde, highlighted Zohny's "exceptional track record and visionary leadership" as key assets that will propel the company towards achieving its mission. As Abion continues to evolve, the inclusion of Zohny in its leadership team is expected to bring fresh perspectives and innovative solutions to the forefront of intellectual property and brand protection services.

With Daniel Zohny at the helm of brand protection, Abion is poised to redefine the landscape of intellectual property services, offering a blend of traditional expertise and technological innovation. This strategic alignment promises to deliver enhanced value to clients and set new standards in the industry.