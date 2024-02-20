Dana Incorporated Shatters Records with $10.6 Billion Sales in 2023, Eyes Bright Future Amid Challenges

In a year marked by resilience and strategic navigation through industrial upheavals, Dana Incorporated emerges not just unscathed but with a banner of record sales waving high. As the calendar flipped to the close of December 31, 2023, the company not only celebrated a monumental milestone of 120 years of innovation but also announced an impressive financial outcome for the fourth quarter and the full year of 2023. This period was encapsulated by unprecedented sales of $10.6 billion, defying the headwinds of a UAW strike that momentarily dimmed its fourth-quarter performance.

Unveiling the Financial Milestones

The financial discourse, led by senior executives including Craig Barber, Jim Kamsickas, and Timothy Kraus, revealed a year of significant growth and profit improvement. Despite the challenges posed by the UAW strike affecting major vehicle platforms and production, Dana reported an adjusted EBITDA of $845 million for the year. The strike's shadow, albeit brief, could not deter the company from finishing strong with a net income of $38 million, marking a significant leap from the previous year's hurdles. The fourth quarter, specifically, saw adjusted EBITDA reaching $156 million, underscoring Dana's robust recovery and operational restart post-strike.

120 Years of Innovation and Looking Ahead

Celebrating 120 years of pioneering achievements, from inventing the universal joint to developing cutting-edge integrated propulsion systems for advanced powertrains, Dana's legacy of innovation stood as a testament to its enduring market presence. The year 2023 was a narrative of triumph over trials, with sales driven by strong customer demand, new business across all markets, and strategic recoveries from cost inflation. The company's forward-looking statements painted a vibrant picture for 2024, anticipating another year of record sales, enhanced profit margins, and higher free cash flow. This optimism is rooted in an improved operating environment, efficiency advancements, and a formidable sales backlog of $950 million, evenly distributed across internal combustion engine (ICE) and clean energy programs.

Navigating Future Challenges and Opportunities

As Dana sets its sights on 2024, the journey ahead is not without its challenges. The company acknowledges the potential headwinds from commodities and foreign currency fluctuations. However, the silver lining comes in the form of customer production stability and a record sales backlog, ensuring a steady course towards growth. The blend of historical resilience and strategic foresight positions Dana to not just weather the impending storms but to sail through them with its flag held high, promising a future where innovation and growth continue to be the north stars.

In conclusion, Dana Incorporated's journey through 2023 is a narrative of resilience, innovation, and strategic foresight. Despite the temporary setbacks posed by industrial strikes, the company's record-breaking sales of $10.6 billion and a positive financial outlook for 2024 underscore an unwavering commitment to growth and excellence. As Dana marches into its 121st year, it carries the legacy of its past achievements and the promise of future successes, firmly establishing itself as a beacon of innovation and resilience in the face of evolving challenges.