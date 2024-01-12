Dale Todd: From Investment Banker to Social Entrepreneur, Tackling Food Poverty

In the heart of Glasgow, a former investment banker’s social enterprise is making a significant impact on the city’s fight against food poverty. Dale Todd, once an influential Vice President in a global investment banking company, has exchanged his corporate suit for a more purpose-driven role, founding Courtyard Pantry in April 2022.

From Corporate to Community

After over a decade of service in the bustling financial industry, Todd found himself yearning for a role that could have a more positive and tangible impact. The transition from the corporate to the third sector wasn’t smooth, however. His corporate background became a hurdle in his quest to infiltrate the third sector, pushing him to carve his own path, resulting in the birth of Courtyard Pantry.

Addressing Food Poverty and Unemployment

The innovative social enterprise, located in Wester Common Drive, in Possilpark, operates a cafe space hosting free community meals and has initiated citywide catering deliveries using an eco-friendly electric quadricycle. Since its inception, Courtyard Pantry has served thousands of meals across Glasgow, distributing over £400,000 worth of food to those in need.

More than providing food, Courtyard Pantry addresses unemployment and poverty, two pressing issues in one of Scotland’s most deprived areas. The organization assists over 100 people weekly and has supported more than 1,500 individuals, offering them not only nourishment but also a sense of community and employment opportunities.

Building Community Resilience and Wealth

One such individual is Yusuf Abdulkareem, a student from Nigeria who started as a volunteer at Courtyard Pantry and climbed the ranks, now managing the Pantry. The enterprise is committed to creating economic and social sustainability, focusing on building community resilience and wealth by offering ethical and affordable shopping options.

Paul Sweeney, MSP for the Glasgow Region and a trustee of Courtyard Pantry, has spoken highly of the organization’s role in the community. Dale Todd and his team’s commitment to quality food, social support, and stable employment opportunities has made Courtyard Pantry a beacon of hope in Glasgow, as it continues to make strides in combating food poverty and unemployment.