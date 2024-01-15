DAICY Software Acquires Global Ownership of PreSys and VPG from ETA

Shanghai-based DAICY Software has accomplished a landmark feat, acquiring global ownership of two specialized software products, PreSys and VPG, from Detroit’s Engineering Technology Associates, Inc. (ETA). This acquisition, which includes the related technical achievements, R&D team, and a global customer base, marks a defining moment in the engineering application industry.

Breaking Monopolies and Filling Market Gaps

The acquisition uniquely positions DAICY to penetrate patent monopolies in simulation analysis and address market deficits. This strategic move is expected to offer significant benefits to domestic manufacturers in China, enabling them to bypass traditionally restrictive patent monopolies in simulation analysis.

Strategic Positioning in Automotive Safety and CAE Simulation

In addition to filling market gaps, the acquisition also fortifies DAICY’s strategic standing in the automotive safety and computer-aided engineering (CAE) simulation fields. The company now has the potential to integrate existing customers and extend its reach into international markets. DAICY’s future plans include a continued emphasis on the development of its global market presence, focusing on industrial software fields, and the establishment of a technology exchange platform.

Enhanced Technological Offerings and Market Position

PreSys, known for its meshing functions and interfaces with CAD/CAE software, is widely utilized in various simulation analyses. VPG (Virtual Proving Ground), on the other hand, is a powerful tool for automotive collision safety analysis. Over the years, VPG has evolved, with each version adding enhanced features like multi-body kinematics modeling and safety modules. DAICY’s acquisition of PreSys and VPG is set to bolster its technological offerings and market position, while ensuring continued global sales and technical support for these products.

About DAICY and ETA

DAICY (Shanghai) Software Co., Ltd., boasts a 14-year history and a robust portfolio of industrial software systems. The company has been recognized with multiple honorary titles in Shanghai. ETA, established in 1983 and headquartered in Detroit, is a renowned CAE software company that has provided engineering consulting and developed software matrices for various engineering applications, collaborating closely with major US automotive companies and scientific institutes.