Dacre, Son & Hartley Returns to Residential Lettings Market in York, Harrogate, and Ilkley

Yorkshire's largest independent estate agent, Dacre, Son & Hartley, makes a triumphant return to the residential lettings and property management market in York, Harrogate, and Ilkley. The new division, spearheaded by Sophie Tillisch, a seasoned professional with over 15 years of experience in property rentals and sales, aims to provide top-notch rental property services for landlords in the region.

A New Era in Property Management

After a three-year hiatus from the sector, during which the landscape underwent significant legislative changes affecting landlords, Dacre, Son & Hartley is ready to reclaim its position in the market. The lettings division will offer a comprehensive fully managed service and tenant sourcing for landlords.

Sophie Tillisch, the new division's director, said, "We are delighted to be re-entering the residential lettings and property management market, especially at a time when there is a growing demand for quality rental properties." She added that the team is looking forward to working with both existing and new landlords to help them navigate the ever-changing rental market.

Market Forces and Investor Confidence

The decision to re-enter the market comes as demand for quality rental properties continues to rise, driven by increased competition among mortgage lenders. This shift has prompted investors to return to the market, seeking opportunities in the buy-to-let sector.

Tillisch noted, "The past few years have seen a number of changes in the lettings market, and we believe that now is the perfect time to re-enter and offer our expertise to landlords in the region." She emphasized that the new division's focus on providing a fully managed service will give landlords peace of mind and the assurance that their properties are in good hands.

A Fresh Approach to Lettings

With a wealth of experience and a deep understanding of the local market, the new division is poised to offer a fresh approach to lettings. By combining Dacre, Son & Hartley's long-standing reputation with Tillisch's expertise, the team is confident that they can deliver an unparalleled service to landlords.