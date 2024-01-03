en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Business

D1 Moving & Storage and Lingerfelt Plan Industrial Expansion in Henrico

author
By: Bijay Laxmi
Published: January 3, 2024 at 2:16 am EST
D1 Moving & Storage and Lingerfelt Plan Industrial Expansion in Henrico

In an ambitious move, D1 Moving & Storage, in association with its commercial arm, RCS Moving & Storage, has announced plans to expand its presence in Henrico’s Montrose area, Varina. Partnering with real estate titan Lingerfelt, the company aims to develop new industrial buildings off Williamsburg and Charles City roads in Varina. This move is prompted by D1’s growing need for space, having outgrown its existing 52,500-square-foot warehouse located at 3215 Williamsburg Road.

Details of the Project

The project, sprawling over 47 acres, proposes four buildings, aggregating more than 250,000 square feet, earmarked for industrial office and warehouse uses. One of these structures, a mammoth 177,000-square-foot office and warehouse building, will cater specifically to D1/RCS’s expanding needs. The remaining buildings are being constructed on speculation.

Notably, the development also requires the demolition of a vacant retail building to accommodate the new structures. Lingerfelt, a well-established name in the real estate sector, will helm the development. The land ownership will be shared through a joint venture with an LLC linked to D1/RCS’s principals, brothers Alec and Tom Vozenilek.

The Acquisition and Rezoning Process

Currently, the Vozenilek brothers are in the process of acquiring the necessary parcels, which are cumulatively valued at $812,000. In addition, the company is petitioning for a rezoning to light industrial use. The Henrico Planning Commission has already lent its support to this cause, with the Board of Supervisors slated to contemplate the applications.

Part of a Larger Strategy

This project forms a crucial part of Lingerfelt’s broader industrial investment and development strategy. As industries grow and evolve, so does the need for expansive and well-equipped industrial spaces. This project, therefore, not only meets D1/RCS’s immediate needs but also positions Lingerfelt as a strategic player in future industrial developments.

0
Business
author

Bijay Laxmi

Bijay Laxmi Chakraborty is a distinguished international correspondent with a notable record of reporting on US, UK, and worldwide events. Driven by an unwavering commitment to truth and enlightening her audience, Bijay offers nuanced and unbiased journalism. Her distinct viewpoint on global matters ensures that her coverage not only captivates but also educates her audience.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Egyptian Government Unveils Ambitious Borrowing Strategy Amid Rising Deficit

By Hadeel Hashem

Xiaomi's Automobile Strategy: A Blend of Direct Sales and Agency Models

By BNN Correspondents

Majda Lahlou Kassi Assumes Leadership of Ericsson in West Africa and Morocco

By BNN Correspondents

Gearharts Fine Chocolates Set to Open a New Store with Dessert Cafe in Richmond

By Mazhar Abbas

The Glittering Truth: Unmasking the Sustainability Claims of Lab-Grown ...
@Business · 2 mins
The Glittering Truth: Unmasking the Sustainability Claims of Lab-Grown ...
heart comment 0
Post-Holiday Business Slump: A Global Phenomenon

By Hadeel Hashem

Post-Holiday Business Slump: A Global Phenomenon
Amundi ETF Unveils ESG Initiatives and Investor Engagement Strategies

By BNN Correspondents

Amundi ETF Unveils ESG Initiatives and Investor Engagement Strategies
Bentham Golf Club Proposes Expansion with New Lodges and Eco-friendly Measures

By Justice Nwafor

Bentham Golf Club Proposes Expansion with New Lodges and Eco-friendly Measures
Vesuvius plc Announces Purchase of 27,701 Shares under Share Buyback Programme

By BNN Correspondents

Vesuvius plc Announces Purchase of 27,701 Shares under Share Buyback Programme
Latest Headlines
World News
A Turbulent Journey: Reflections on Tipperary Hurling Team's 2023 Season
58 seconds
A Turbulent Journey: Reflections on Tipperary Hurling Team's 2023 Season
Kerry Team Injects Fresh Blood for McGrath Cup Clash Against Tipperary
1 min
Kerry Team Injects Fresh Blood for McGrath Cup Clash Against Tipperary
The Silent Crisis of 'Forever Chemicals': A Tale of Censorship and Corporate Abuse
2 mins
The Silent Crisis of 'Forever Chemicals': A Tale of Censorship and Corporate Abuse
Leadership Dilemma at Tottenham Hotspur: Who will wear the Captain's Armband?
2 mins
Leadership Dilemma at Tottenham Hotspur: Who will wear the Captain's Armband?
Mali National Football Team Announces Squad for African Cup of Nations
2 mins
Mali National Football Team Announces Squad for African Cup of Nations
CQC and Ofsted Report Reveals Delays in Autism and ADHD Assessment in Trafford
2 mins
CQC and Ofsted Report Reveals Delays in Autism and ADHD Assessment in Trafford
Leicester City Braces for January Transfer Window Shake-Up
2 mins
Leicester City Braces for January Transfer Window Shake-Up
Fordham Rams vs Saint Bonaventure Bonnies: A Showdown of Skill and Strategy
2 mins
Fordham Rams vs Saint Bonaventure Bonnies: A Showdown of Skill and Strategy
Coalition Calls on Labor Government to Protect Gift Recipient Status for Non-Government Schools
2 mins
Coalition Calls on Labor Government to Protect Gift Recipient Status for Non-Government Schools
Vietnam's UNESCO Heritage Sites: A Rising Force in Global Tourism
3 hours
Vietnam's UNESCO Heritage Sites: A Rising Force in Global Tourism
India's Truckers' Strike Called Off, Saudi Arabia Joins BRICS, and More
5 hours
India's Truckers' Strike Called Off, Saudi Arabia Joins BRICS, and More
Fermi Paradox and the Search for Extraterrestrial Intelligence: A Closer Look
5 hours
Fermi Paradox and the Search for Extraterrestrial Intelligence: A Closer Look
Nepal's Political Metamorphosis: Royal Massacre to Republic
5 hours
Nepal's Political Metamorphosis: Royal Massacre to Republic
New Zealand's Economy in Transition: Reflecting on 2023 and Looking Ahead to 2024
6 hours
New Zealand's Economy in Transition: Reflecting on 2023 and Looking Ahead to 2024
Wolf Moon Howls in the New Year with Astronomical Spectacles to Follow
8 hours
Wolf Moon Howls in the New Year with Astronomical Spectacles to Follow
Decoding the Cost of Kitchen Cabinetry: From Budget to Mid-Range Options
8 hours
Decoding the Cost of Kitchen Cabinetry: From Budget to Mid-Range Options
Ford's Stock Surge: A Potential Investment Opportunity Amid Risks
8 hours
Ford's Stock Surge: A Potential Investment Opportunity Amid Risks
Massachusetts Woman Accused of Animal Cruelty Faces Court: Community Expresses Outrage
8 hours
Massachusetts Woman Accused of Animal Cruelty Faces Court: Community Expresses Outrage

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app