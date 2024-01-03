D1 Moving & Storage and Lingerfelt Plan Industrial Expansion in Henrico

In an ambitious move, D1 Moving & Storage, in association with its commercial arm, RCS Moving & Storage, has announced plans to expand its presence in Henrico’s Montrose area, Varina. Partnering with real estate titan Lingerfelt, the company aims to develop new industrial buildings off Williamsburg and Charles City roads in Varina. This move is prompted by D1’s growing need for space, having outgrown its existing 52,500-square-foot warehouse located at 3215 Williamsburg Road.

Details of the Project

The project, sprawling over 47 acres, proposes four buildings, aggregating more than 250,000 square feet, earmarked for industrial office and warehouse uses. One of these structures, a mammoth 177,000-square-foot office and warehouse building, will cater specifically to D1/RCS’s expanding needs. The remaining buildings are being constructed on speculation.

Notably, the development also requires the demolition of a vacant retail building to accommodate the new structures. Lingerfelt, a well-established name in the real estate sector, will helm the development. The land ownership will be shared through a joint venture with an LLC linked to D1/RCS’s principals, brothers Alec and Tom Vozenilek.

The Acquisition and Rezoning Process

Currently, the Vozenilek brothers are in the process of acquiring the necessary parcels, which are cumulatively valued at $812,000. In addition, the company is petitioning for a rezoning to light industrial use. The Henrico Planning Commission has already lent its support to this cause, with the Board of Supervisors slated to contemplate the applications.

Part of a Larger Strategy

This project forms a crucial part of Lingerfelt’s broader industrial investment and development strategy. As industries grow and evolve, so does the need for expansive and well-equipped industrial spaces. This project, therefore, not only meets D1/RCS’s immediate needs but also positions Lingerfelt as a strategic player in future industrial developments.