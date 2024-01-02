D-Wave Quantum Inc’s Stock Price Experiences a Dip Despite Rising Annual Sales

D-Wave Quantum Inc’s Stock Price Decline

In a surprising turn of events, D-Wave Quantum Inc (NYSE: QBTS), a notable entity in the Computer Hardware Industry, saw a decline in its stock price on December 29, 2024, opening at $0.9213 and closing at a slightly higher $0.93. This fluctuation falls within its 52-week range of $0.40 to $3.20. Notably, the company has an insider ownership of 10.73% and an institutional ownership of 30.18%, indicative of its strong market presence.

Financial Performance and Analyst Predictions

Despite a commendable surge in annual sales by 7.12% over the past half-decade, D-Wave Quantum Inc’s earnings per share have averaged a decline of -7.91%. Their latest quarterly report revealed a per-share earnings loss of -$0.11, a significant deviation from the anticipated $0.26 estimate. The report also unveiled a net margin of -718.37% and a return on equity of -38.11%. Analysts have subsequently forecasted a further decline in the company’s earnings per share by -7.91% in the upcoming fiscal year.

Market Capitalization and Stock Volatility

With a market capitalization of $99.80 million, D-Wave Quantum Inc holds $101.24 million float and $113.34 million outstanding shares. The company’s stock volatility has been high over the last 100 days, underscored by a decrease in the average volume compared to the previous year. The current 50-day Moving Average is $0.8674, and the 200-day Moving Average stands at $1.1548.

Comparative Analysis with SENSIO Technologies

When compared to SENSIO Technologies, D-Wave Quantum Inc presents a more affordable option due to its lower price-to-earnings ratio, despite having lower revenue. The company has a consensus target price of $3.00, indicating a potential upside of 240.87%. Outperforming SENSIO Technologies on 5 out of 8 compared factors, D-Wave Quantum Inc continues to hold a promising position in the global market.