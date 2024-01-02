en English
D-Wave Quantum Inc’s Stock Price Experiences a Dip Despite Rising Annual Sales

By: Momen Zellmi
Published: January 2, 2024 at 6:35 am EST
D-Wave Quantum Inc’s Stock Price Experiences a Dip Despite Rising Annual Sales

D-Wave Quantum Inc’s Stock Price Decline

In a surprising turn of events, D-Wave Quantum Inc (NYSE: QBTS), a notable entity in the Computer Hardware Industry, saw a decline in its stock price on December 29, 2024, opening at $0.9213 and closing at a slightly higher $0.93. This fluctuation falls within its 52-week range of $0.40 to $3.20. Notably, the company has an insider ownership of 10.73% and an institutional ownership of 30.18%, indicative of its strong market presence.

Financial Performance and Analyst Predictions

Despite a commendable surge in annual sales by 7.12% over the past half-decade, D-Wave Quantum Inc’s earnings per share have averaged a decline of -7.91%. Their latest quarterly report revealed a per-share earnings loss of -$0.11, a significant deviation from the anticipated $0.26 estimate. The report also unveiled a net margin of -718.37% and a return on equity of -38.11%. Analysts have subsequently forecasted a further decline in the company’s earnings per share by -7.91% in the upcoming fiscal year.

Market Capitalization and Stock Volatility

With a market capitalization of $99.80 million, D-Wave Quantum Inc holds $101.24 million float and $113.34 million outstanding shares. The company’s stock volatility has been high over the last 100 days, underscored by a decrease in the average volume compared to the previous year. The current 50-day Moving Average is $0.8674, and the 200-day Moving Average stands at $1.1548.

Comparative Analysis with SENSIO Technologies

When compared to SENSIO Technologies, D-Wave Quantum Inc presents a more affordable option due to its lower price-to-earnings ratio, despite having lower revenue. The company has a consensus target price of $3.00, indicating a potential upside of 240.87%. Outperforming SENSIO Technologies on 5 out of 8 compared factors, D-Wave Quantum Inc continues to hold a promising position in the global market.

Momen Zellmi

Momen Zellmi stands out as an esteemed political commentator, researcher, and diplomatic counselor. With a doctorate in Language Policy, he has helmed editorial roles at key regional news outlets such as KomalNews, Shrova Agency, and Zanko Kurd. Zellmi's compelling articles have caught the eye of international audiences, solidifying his reputation in journalism. Among his acclaimed publications are two insightful books: "Islamic Jihadists in the Middle East" and "ISIS: Origins and Trajectory." These tomes cast a discerning light on the ascendancy and sway of radical groups in the Middle East, unearthing their deep-seated objectives and game plans. Given his profound understanding of Middle Eastern political intricacies, Zellmi proves an invaluable correspondent for any newsroom.

