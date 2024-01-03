en English
Cytokinetics Offers Stock Options to New Recruits in Major Employment Move

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 3, 2024 at 4:09 pm EST
In a significant move, biopharmaceutical titan Cytokinetics has extended an enticing employment inducement to new recruits. The company, specializing in cardiovascular medicine and leading the pack in muscle biology, has offered stock options in accordance with Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4).

Attractive Stock Options

The options come with an exercise price of $83.49, mirroring the closing price of the company’s common stock on December 29, 2023. The vesting period spans four years, with a quarter of the shares vesting on the first anniversary of the vesting commencement date. The remaining shares will vest monthly at a rate of 1/48th over the ensuing 36 months, subject to the employee’s continuous service.

Terms and Conditions

Each stock option carries a 10-year term and is governed by the terms of the Company’s Amended and Restated 2004 Equity Incentive Plan and the specific stock option agreement. The allotment of these options underscores Cytokinetics’ commitment to retaining and rewarding the best talent in the industry.

Groundbreaking Cardiac Research

Cytokinetics is renowned for its innovative small molecule drug candidates that impact cardiac muscle function and contractility. The company’s flagship development, aficamten, a cardiac myosin inhibitor, has shown positive results from the SEQUOIA-HCM pivotal Phase 3 clinical trial for obstructive hypertrophic cardiomyopathy. It is now bracing for regulatory interactions. Additionally, aficamten is being evaluated in two other Phase 3 trials for different forms of hypertrophic cardiomyopathy.

Notably, Cytokinetics is also developing omecamtiv mecarbil for heart failure patients and CK-136 and CK-586 for various heart failure conditions. However, the press release contains forward-looking statements regarding research and development activities and is subject to risks and uncertainties, as detailed in Cytokinetics’ SEC filings under the ‘Risk Factors’ section.

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

