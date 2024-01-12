en English
Business

Cyprus Revises UBO Registration Policy Amid Regulatory Confusion

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 12, 2024 at 10:57 am EST
Cyprus Revises UBO Registration Policy Amid Regulatory Confusion

In a move aimed at easing compliance concerns among businesses, the system for registering ultimate beneficial owners (UBO) at the Registrar of Companies in Cyprus has undergone a significant update. The new policy allows companies to submit UBO information without the immediate imposition of fines previously levied for non-compliance. This development comes amidst widespread confusion and criticism of the UBO registration process that led to a backlog at the Citizens’ Service Centre (Kep) and an inability for many firms to meet the stipulated deadline.

Previous Fines and Regulatory Confusion

Since the start of the year, firms that failed to register their UBOs faced a fine of €200 for each beneficial owner, along with an additional €100 for each day past the deadline. This punitive measure sparked significant concern among business and professional organizations, triggering calls for a policy review. The situation was further compounded by the Registrar’s switch to a new platform for UBO registration in 2023, which failed to transfer data from the previous system.

Pressure Leading to Policy Changes

The decision to allow the posting of UBO information without initial fine payment is the result of intense pressure exerted by various groups and deputies from all political parties. The unclear regulatory guidance had exacerbated the situation, leading to a widespread inability to comply with the requirements. However, it remains uncertain whether these fines will need to be settled at a later date.

Future Discussions and Potential Resolutions

The issue of UBO registration and its attendant complications will be further discussed at an upcoming House commerce committee meeting. It is expected that there may be calls for legislative changes or a decree to help resolve the situation. The move to temporarily relax fines is seen as a positive step towards resolving the crisis, but it also underlines the need for greater clarity and efficiency in the UBO registration process.

Business Cyprus
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

