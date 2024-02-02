Cyprus Cabinet Unveils Grant Scheme to Boost Energy Efficiency in Large Enterprises

In an effort to bolster energy efficiency and heighten competitiveness among large enterprises, the Cabinet of Cyprus has given its stamp of approval to a novel grant scheme. This initiative forms a crucial part of the Cyprus Recovery and Resilience Plan (2021-2026), supported in part by the European Union's Recovery and Resilience Facility. An impressive €17 million has been earmarked for this initiative, with a substantial €10 million contribution stemming from the EU's 'REPowerEU' initiative.

Financial Incentives and Energy Conservation

The fund stands ready to provide substantial financial incentives to large-scale enterprises operating in Cyprus. The primary focus is on investments that foster energy conservation and the transition to circular business models. The scheme, thereby, opens up a new vista of opportunities for enterprises in Cyprus, encouraging them to undertake the energy-efficient transformation that is the need of the hour.

Grant Details and Application Process

Each enterprise stands a chance to receive grants to the tune of €750,000. The specifics of the application process and the timeframe will be announced in an upcoming call for proposals, providing ample clarity to interested applicants. In the interim, enterprises keen on applying can refer to the comprehensive guidelines available on the Industrial & Technology Service's official website. They can also make use of the dedicated support line for any queries they may have, ensuring a seamless application process.