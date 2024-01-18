Cyclone Belal Retreats: La Reunion and Mauritius Lift Alerts Amid Recovery Efforts

Cyclone Belal, which had previously threatened significant harm to the French Island of La Reunion and Mauritius, has shifted course, prompting authorities to lift cyclone alerts in both regions. The storm had generated wind gusts of up to 200 km/h, causing power outages and disrupting water supply networks. Despite the clear danger, the aftermath proved less cataclysmic than initially feared.

Advertisment

A Storm in Retreat

The French Island of La Reunion breathed a collective sigh of relief as Cyclone Belal moved away, no longer posing a direct threat. With the lifting of the red alert, local businesses can resume operations, nurseries are set to open, and residents can cautiously venture outside. However, the storm left a trail of destruction in its wake, necessitating the deployment of nearly 130 firefighters, 10 gendarmes, and 15 power network specialists from neighboring Mayotte and mainland France.

Impact on Mauritius

Advertisment

In Mauritius, the cyclone claimed one life, left thousands without power, and caused widespread traffic disruption. The storm, now moving eastwards, has led to the closure of the international airport and cancellation of several flights. The Central Electricity Board reported that Cyclone Belal had left 8,400 people without power. Prime Minister Jugnauth openly criticized the meteorological agency for its failure to anticipate the heavy rains, leading to the resignation of its director.

Resilience in the Face of Disaster

Despite the extensive damage inflicted by Cyclone Belal, the people of La Reunion and Mauritius have shown commendable resilience in the face of adversity. As the storm moves away, the focus now shifts to recovery and rebuilding. It is a stark reminder of the power of nature and the importance of preparedness for such devastating events. This event underscores the need for accurate weather forecasting and effective disaster management strategies to mitigate the impacts of such severe weather events.