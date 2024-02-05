CVS Health Sells Puerto Rico Operations to Caribe Pharmacy Holdings

In a significant move, CVS Health has disclosed its decision to sell its retail drugstore operations in Puerto Rico to Caribe Pharmacy Holdings. Slated for completion in April, this transaction encompasses 22 CVS pharmacies scattered across the island.

Continuity in Operations

Caribe Pharmacy Holdings, the parent company of Farmacias Caridad, has pledged to sustain all operations and retain the current workforce. This assurance comes as a relief to the employees of the CVS pharmacies involved in this deal. However, the financial nitty-gritty of this transaction remains undisclosed by CVS Health.

Reasons for Market Exit

The decision of CVS Health to withdraw from the Puerto Rican market has been influenced by a myriad of factors. The company cites shifts in the local market dynamics and the population as key reasons for this strategic move. These changes have necessitated a reevaluation of CVS Health's operations and business strategy in the region.

CVS Health's Future Plans in Puerto Rico

Despite the sale, CVS Health is not entirely bowing out of the Puerto Rican market. The company will continue to operate its single specialty pharmacy on the island. Moreover, it is also in the process of constructing another one, indicating a strategic pivot rather than a complete exit.

This transaction is a part of a broader strategy that CVS Health unveiled in November 2021. The company announced plans to shutter several stores over the subsequent three years. This decision was driven by demographic changes, evolving consumer purchasing behaviors, and forecasted health care requirements.