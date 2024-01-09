Custodian REIT Sells Derby Office Asset, Exceeds Last Valuation by 36%

Leicester-based real estate investment trust, Custodian Property Income REIT PLC, has successfully completed the sale of an office asset in Derby, England. The office, spanning 16,869 square feet, fetched a sale price of GBP 2.1 million. This price is a remarkable 36% premium on the asset’s valuation as of September 30.

Asset History and Sale Rationale

Richard Shepherd-Cross, the Managing Director of Custodian REIT, provided valuable insight into the transaction. The Derby office was part of the company’s portfolio since its initial public offering (IPO) in 2014. Over nine years, the asset consistently generated income for the company. Despite its steady performance, the office’s limited potential for future rental growth led to the decision to sell. This move aligns with the company’s strategic direction, which aims to optimize its portfolio for maximum yield.

Proceeds Allocation

Shepherd-Cross further revealed that the proceeds from this sale will serve two primary functions. Firstly, the funds will be used to repay variable rate debt, thereby reducing the financial burden on the company. Secondly, a portion of the proceeds will be invested in improving the company’s remaining portfolio. This reinvestment aims to enhance the income-generating potential of the other properties.

Strategy Alignment

These actions are in sync with Custodian REIT’s overarching strategy. The company is committed to delivering robust income returns to its shareholders. By selling off assets with limited growth potential and reinvesting in the enhancement of the remaining portfolio, Custodian REIT maintains its strategic focus on maximizing investor returns.