en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Business

Custodian REIT Sells Derby Office Asset, Exceeds Last Valuation by 36%

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 9, 2024 at 10:29 am EST | Updated: Jan 9, 2024 at 10:32 am EST
Custodian REIT Sells Derby Office Asset, Exceeds Last Valuation by 36%

Leicester-based real estate investment trust, Custodian Property Income REIT PLC, has successfully completed the sale of an office asset in Derby, England. The office, spanning 16,869 square feet, fetched a sale price of GBP 2.1 million. This price is a remarkable 36% premium on the asset’s valuation as of September 30.

Asset History and Sale Rationale

Richard Shepherd-Cross, the Managing Director of Custodian REIT, provided valuable insight into the transaction. The Derby office was part of the company’s portfolio since its initial public offering (IPO) in 2014. Over nine years, the asset consistently generated income for the company. Despite its steady performance, the office’s limited potential for future rental growth led to the decision to sell. This move aligns with the company’s strategic direction, which aims to optimize its portfolio for maximum yield.

Proceeds Allocation

Shepherd-Cross further revealed that the proceeds from this sale will serve two primary functions. Firstly, the funds will be used to repay variable rate debt, thereby reducing the financial burden on the company. Secondly, a portion of the proceeds will be invested in improving the company’s remaining portfolio. This reinvestment aims to enhance the income-generating potential of the other properties.

Strategy Alignment

These actions are in sync with Custodian REIT’s overarching strategy. The company is committed to delivering robust income returns to its shareholders. By selling off assets with limited growth potential and reinvesting in the enhancement of the remaining portfolio, Custodian REIT maintains its strategic focus on maximizing investor returns.

0
Business
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Business

See more
2 mins ago
Iceland Supermarket at St Peter's Way Retail Park in Northampton to Undergo Major Expansion
The Iceland supermarket in Northampton’s St Peter’s Way Retail Park is undergoing a significant transformation in order to improve customer experience and expand its retail footprint. The popular local store is set to undergo extensive renovations, which will result in its temporary closure. However, the promise of this temporary closure is a store that is
Iceland Supermarket at St Peter's Way Retail Park in Northampton to Undergo Major Expansion
Ex-Post Office Chief Returns Honour Amidst Unfolding Scandal
4 mins ago
Ex-Post Office Chief Returns Honour Amidst Unfolding Scandal
Messari's CEO Ryan Selkis Advises Bitcoin Holders on Upcoming Bull Market
5 mins ago
Messari's CEO Ryan Selkis Advises Bitcoin Holders on Upcoming Bull Market
Adani Ports & SEZ Records Significant Growth, Upscales Volume Guidance for FY24
3 mins ago
Adani Ports & SEZ Records Significant Growth, Upscales Volume Guidance for FY24
A Preview of the Week's U.S. Economic Data: What to Expect
3 mins ago
A Preview of the Week's U.S. Economic Data: What to Expect
Ex-Franklin Templeton CIO Anand Radhakrishnan Joins Sundaram AMC
4 mins ago
Ex-Franklin Templeton CIO Anand Radhakrishnan Joins Sundaram AMC
Latest Headlines
World News
Bilkis Bano Case Verdict Stirs Political Reactions; India-Maldives Relations Under Scrutiny
2 mins
Bilkis Bano Case Verdict Stirs Political Reactions; India-Maldives Relations Under Scrutiny
Kooth Launches Soluna: A New Dawn in Youth Mental Health Support
3 mins
Kooth Launches Soluna: A New Dawn in Youth Mental Health Support
Myles Peart-Harris Leaves Chelsea: A Tale of Youth Development and Seeking New Pastures
3 mins
Myles Peart-Harris Leaves Chelsea: A Tale of Youth Development and Seeking New Pastures
FDA Leaders Rally Against Vaccine Misinformation: A Call for Clear, Accurate Communication
4 mins
FDA Leaders Rally Against Vaccine Misinformation: A Call for Clear, Accurate Communication
Himachal Pradesh Cabinet Reshuffle: New Portfolios for Dharmani and Goma
5 mins
Himachal Pradesh Cabinet Reshuffle: New Portfolios for Dharmani and Goma
Rising Breast Cancer Cases in India Highlighted at AICOG 2024 Conference
5 mins
Rising Breast Cancer Cases in India Highlighted at AICOG 2024 Conference
Big Piney Triumphs at Shoshoni Wrestling Duals, Greybull-Riverside Secures Second
6 mins
Big Piney Triumphs at Shoshoni Wrestling Duals, Greybull-Riverside Secures Second
The Rita and Alex Hillman Foundation Announces Funding for Nursing-Driven Healthcare Innovations
6 mins
The Rita and Alex Hillman Foundation Announces Funding for Nursing-Driven Healthcare Innovations
Gabriel Attal: A New Dawn in French Politics as the Youngest Prime Minister
7 mins
Gabriel Attal: A New Dawn in French Politics as the Youngest Prime Minister
2023 Confirmed as Hottest Year on Record, Threatening Paris Agreement Goals
17 mins
2023 Confirmed as Hottest Year on Record, Threatening Paris Agreement Goals
64-Year-Old Surfer Survives Shark Attack off the Eyre Peninsula
59 mins
64-Year-Old Surfer Survives Shark Attack off the Eyre Peninsula
Predicting Australia's Property Market: A 2024 Forecast by Nine Entertainment Co.
1 hour
Predicting Australia's Property Market: A 2024 Forecast by Nine Entertainment Co.
Oxford Nanopore's Share Price Plunges Amid Revenue Warning
1 hour
Oxford Nanopore's Share Price Plunges Amid Revenue Warning
A Decades-Long Pursuit: The Unresolved Case of a 1999 Sydney Nightclub Stabbing
1 hour
A Decades-Long Pursuit: The Unresolved Case of a 1999 Sydney Nightclub Stabbing
NASA's Mars Mission: Charting the Course for Human Life Beyond Earth
1 hour
NASA's Mars Mission: Charting the Course for Human Life Beyond Earth
Hannon Armstrong's $100M Green Notes Offering to Fund Climate Solutions
2 hours
Hannon Armstrong's $100M Green Notes Offering to Fund Climate Solutions
Australian Shares Set to Rise on Back of Tech Gains in New York
2 hours
Australian Shares Set to Rise on Back of Tech Gains in New York
Alcoa to Halt Production at Western Australia Refinery, Resulting in 750 Job Losses
3 hours
Alcoa to Halt Production at Western Australia Refinery, Resulting in 750 Job Losses

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app