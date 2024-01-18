CurifyLabs Acquires IP from Mehta Heino: A Leap in Personalized Medicine Production

In a significant move that is poised to revolutionize the pharmaceutical industry, CurifyLabs has procured valuable intellectual property (IP) from Mehta Heino Industries Oy, a firm renowned for its expertise in 3D printing hardware development. This strategic acquisition propels CurifyLabs' capabilities to provide sophisticated 3D printing solutions, particularly tailored for the production of personalized medicines.

Linking Innovation with Vision

Charlotta Topelius, the Co-Founder and CEO of CurifyLabs, underscored the synergy between Mehta Heino's inventive 3D printing technology and CurifyLabs' foresight for broader acceptance of personalized treatments. Topelius hailed the acquisition as a guiding beacon that marks the advent of a new epoch in the industry. With the assimilation of IP, Petri Heino, the CTO of Mehta Heino, is welcomed onboard CurifyLabs as the Lead Hardware Engineer, enriching the company with his profound expertise.

Automating Personalized Medicine Production

CurifyLabs' Pharma Kit solution, a unique amalgamation of printable pharma inks, 3D printing technology, and stringent quality control, is designed to automate the production of personalized medicines. The objective is to make it more accessible, economical, secure, and scalable. Niklas Sandler, Co-Founder and CTO of CurifyLabs, accentuated the significance of speed, seamless workflows, and regulatory compliance for pharmacies, facets that their solution addresses efficiently.

Addressing the Pediatric Challenge

The company has also recognized the escalating demand for personalized medicines, especially for pediatric populations, and is committed to focusing on their distinct needs. CurifyLabs cited a report by the European Commission, noting that over 50% of medicines are not registered for use in children. The company is determined to combat this issue with their concentrated product development efforts.