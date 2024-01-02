en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Business

Culligan International Expands Operations with Primo Water Acquisition

author
By: Nimrah Khatoon
Published: January 2, 2024 at 6:39 am EST
Culligan International Expands Operations with Primo Water Acquisition

On January 2, 2024, Culligan International, a global powerhouse in sustainable water solutions, made headlines by announcing the acquisition of a majority stake in Primo Water Corporation’s businesses across Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA). The deal, however, does not encompass businesses in the UK, Portugal, and Israel.

Expansion into New Markets

The acquisition propels Culligan into an expansion mode, extending its operations into 12 additional countries and penetrating new markets in Poland, Latvia, Lithuania, and Estonia. With this strategic move, Culligan fortifies its standing in the global water solutions industry.

Shared Vision and Commitment

Scott Clawson, Chairman, and CEO of Culligan, conveyed that the acquisition aligns seamlessly with the company’s long-term vision of providing consumers with healthy, sustainable water. The deal manifests Culligan’s commitment to augmenting their reach and service portfolio.

Integration and Growth

As a result of the acquisition, Primo Water Europe’s management, teams, and their customer base are slated to become a part of Culligan. This integration will bring Culligan’s total number of installed water coolers to a whopping 1.35 million. Moreover, it will increase its workforce to 8,000 employees across the EMEA region, thereby amplifying its capacity to deliver high-quality water solutions.

Senior Vice President for Primo Water Europe, Kris Zarzeczny, echoed the sentiment of shared values and ambitions between the two companies. The transaction, which was completed on December 29, 2023, marks a significant milestone in the history of Culligan, a company that has been at the forefront of water filtration and treatment services since its inception in 1936.

Based in Rosemont, Illinois, Culligan operates an expansive network of dealers and direct operations globally. This acquisition underscores Culligan’s relentless pursuit of excellence in delivering sustainable water solutions to consumers across the globe.

0
Business Europe
author

Nimrah Khatoon

Nimrah Khatoon stands as a passionate journalist known for weaving insightful stories that resonate. With a rich background in media and notable stints at various local news outlets, Nimrah has cultivated a reputation as a reliable and adept correspondent. Her fervor for delivering captivating tales, combined with her dedication to accurate and timely reporting, positions her as an invaluable member of the newsroom. Guided by a vision to instigate constructive change via her reporting, Nimrah approaches each assignment with thoroughness and an astute attention to detail.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Terran Orbital Corporation Receives Milestone Payment from Rivada Space Networks

By Sakchi Khandelwal

Indian Proptech Startup Settl Secures Rs 10 Crore in Pre Series A Funding

By Rafia Tasleem

EQT Corporation Announces Redemption of Convertible Senior Notes

By BNN Correspondents

ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. Announces January 2024 Dividends

By Aqsa Younas Rana

Sandiip Bhammer: Green Frontier Capital's Visionary Championing Climat ...
@Business · 21 seconds
Sandiip Bhammer: Green Frontier Capital's Visionary Championing Climat ...
heart comment 0
Saudi Aramco in Talks to Buy Stake in Chinese Petrochemical Company

By Aqsa Younas Rana

Saudi Aramco in Talks to Buy Stake in Chinese Petrochemical Company
US Fintech Firms Broaden Horizons, Include Fixed-Income Products

By BNN Correspondents

US Fintech Firms Broaden Horizons, Include Fixed-Income Products
Leth Sails Towards Global Expansion with Inchcape Partnership

By Hadeel Hashem

Leth Sails Towards Global Expansion with Inchcape Partnership
India’s Sugar Production Declines by 7.7% in Early 2023-24 Season

By Dil Bar Irshad

India's Sugar Production Declines by 7.7% in Early 2023-24 Season
Latest Headlines
World News
Liverpool's Gravenberch Discusses Crucial Newcastle Clash Amid Premier League Pressure
10 seconds
Liverpool's Gravenberch Discusses Crucial Newcastle Clash Amid Premier League Pressure
Kensington Expressway Project: A City Divided Over a $921.8 Million Proposal
20 seconds
Kensington Expressway Project: A City Divided Over a $921.8 Million Proposal
The Race for the 2024 Performance Car of the Year Heats Up
20 seconds
The Race for the 2024 Performance Car of the Year Heats Up
Tulane University Researchers Develop New Model to Study Pneumocystis Pneumonia; US Children Grapple with Inadequate Health Coverage
49 seconds
Tulane University Researchers Develop New Model to Study Pneumocystis Pneumonia; US Children Grapple with Inadequate Health Coverage
Candida auris Detected in Three Patients at Queen Elizabeth Hospital
3 mins
Candida auris Detected in Three Patients at Queen Elizabeth Hospital
The Rising Popularity of Mental Health Apps Amidst Therapist Shortage
3 mins
The Rising Popularity of Mental Health Apps Amidst Therapist Shortage
South Africa's Battle Against Hospital-Acquired Infections: A Hidden Health Crisis
4 mins
South Africa's Battle Against Hospital-Acquired Infections: A Hidden Health Crisis
Eli Drinkwitz's Contract Extended Through 2028 After Missouri Tigers' Remarkable Season
4 mins
Eli Drinkwitz's Contract Extended Through 2028 After Missouri Tigers' Remarkable Season
Mark Lawler Sheds Light on the Future of Precision Medicine and Genomic Profiling in Cancer Care
4 mins
Mark Lawler Sheds Light on the Future of Precision Medicine and Genomic Profiling in Cancer Care
Kozhikode LLB Student Sets World Record for Memorizing US Presidents' Names
35 mins
Kozhikode LLB Student Sets World Record for Memorizing US Presidents' Names
UNGA Declaration Spotlights Eradication of Infectious Diseases of Poverty
2 hours
UNGA Declaration Spotlights Eradication of Infectious Diseases of Poverty
2024 Dawns: A World of Celebrations Amidst Conflicts
4 hours
2024 Dawns: A World of Celebrations Amidst Conflicts
Red Weather Alert Issued by Jersey Met: Severe Winds Expected, Six Locals Recognized by King
4 hours
Red Weather Alert Issued by Jersey Met: Severe Winds Expected, Six Locals Recognized by King
The Balancing Act: Navigating International Lending Landscape
5 hours
The Balancing Act: Navigating International Lending Landscape
New Year's Eve in Conflict Zones: A Ukrainian Medic's Wish for Peace and Rising Tensions in Latvia
5 hours
New Year's Eve in Conflict Zones: A Ukrainian Medic's Wish for Peace and Rising Tensions in Latvia
New Year's Eve in Conflict Zones: A Ukrainian Medic's Wish for Peace and Rising Tensions in Latvia
5 hours
New Year's Eve in Conflict Zones: A Ukrainian Medic's Wish for Peace and Rising Tensions in Latvia
The Balancing Act: Navigating International Lending Landscape
6 hours
The Balancing Act: Navigating International Lending Landscape
2024: A New Year of Hope and Apprehension
6 hours
2024: A New Year of Hope and Apprehension

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app