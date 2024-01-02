Culligan International Expands Operations with Primo Water Acquisition

On January 2, 2024, Culligan International, a global powerhouse in sustainable water solutions, made headlines by announcing the acquisition of a majority stake in Primo Water Corporation’s businesses across Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA). The deal, however, does not encompass businesses in the UK, Portugal, and Israel.

Expansion into New Markets

The acquisition propels Culligan into an expansion mode, extending its operations into 12 additional countries and penetrating new markets in Poland, Latvia, Lithuania, and Estonia. With this strategic move, Culligan fortifies its standing in the global water solutions industry.

Shared Vision and Commitment

Scott Clawson, Chairman, and CEO of Culligan, conveyed that the acquisition aligns seamlessly with the company’s long-term vision of providing consumers with healthy, sustainable water. The deal manifests Culligan’s commitment to augmenting their reach and service portfolio.

Integration and Growth

As a result of the acquisition, Primo Water Europe’s management, teams, and their customer base are slated to become a part of Culligan. This integration will bring Culligan’s total number of installed water coolers to a whopping 1.35 million. Moreover, it will increase its workforce to 8,000 employees across the EMEA region, thereby amplifying its capacity to deliver high-quality water solutions.

Senior Vice President for Primo Water Europe, Kris Zarzeczny, echoed the sentiment of shared values and ambitions between the two companies. The transaction, which was completed on December 29, 2023, marks a significant milestone in the history of Culligan, a company that has been at the forefront of water filtration and treatment services since its inception in 1936.

Based in Rosemont, Illinois, Culligan operates an expansive network of dealers and direct operations globally. This acquisition underscores Culligan’s relentless pursuit of excellence in delivering sustainable water solutions to consumers across the globe.