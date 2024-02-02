Cuba Delays Public Transportation Fare Hike Amidst Fuel Price Uncertainty

Following a cyber-attack that led to a postponement of a 5-fold increase in fuel prices, Cuba has now announced a delay in the proposed fare hike for public transportation. This decision, announced by the transportation ministry, has put the planned fare hikes for public bus, plane, and train transportation on hold until further notice. This move comes in the wake of public criticism of the government's wider plan for price rises, originally announced in December to tackle a fiscal deficit.

Cyber-Attack Leads to Delayed Fuel Price Rise

The government's decision to postpone the planned increase in fuel prices was driven by a 'cybersecurity incident.' This move has also meant the government will not be immediately selling gas in dollars, as was initially announced. The price increase, part of an austerity plan announced in December, was set to impact private businesses, inflation, and purchasing power significantly.

Relief Among Cubans Amidst Economic Crisis

The decision to delay the proposed fare hike for public transportation has been met with relief among Cubans, many of whom are already grappling with an economic crisis and shortages. The planned price hikes, part of the government's broader economic strategy, were met with intense criticism, prompting the government to reconsider the timing of these measures.

Future Implications: Looming Price Hikes and Public Consultations

Despite the delay, the government plans to raise prices for liquefied gas and electricity in the coming months. However, it has pledged to protect vulnerable populations from these rising costs. In a bid to explain these measures and gather public feedback, Cuban President Miguel Díaz-Canel has announced a nationwide 'political process' of consultations with members of the Party, other political organizations, state workers, students, and local communities.