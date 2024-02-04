CTRL Space - Pioneering a Shorter Work Week in New Zealand

At the dawn of 2023, a bold initiative was launched by Chris Stevens, director of Auckland-based architectural design company, CTRL Space. The plan, aimed at fostering a work environment that prioritized personal time and self-care over the traditional 40-hour work week. Today, more than a year later, the results are in, and they paint a promising picture of the future of work.

The New Work Order: A Shorter Week

CTRL Space, known for its innovative designs in hospitality and workplace spaces, has now turned its innovative thinking towards its work culture. The company initially considered a nine-day fortnight but eventually decided on a 30 to 34-hour work week. In this new arrangement, employees are free to leave anytime after 3pm, giving them ample time to attend to personal matters and cultivate a balanced life outside of work.

Boosting Morale, Without Compromising Productivity

Despite concerns that a shorter working week might lead to decreased productivity, Stevens reports that the opposite has been true. There's been no decline in productivity, and the team's overall mood and demeanor have improved considerably. The team, consisting of nine dedicated members, manages their time effectively to meet deadlines, putting in longer hours when required. The reduced working week has not been an excuse for laxity but instead has spurred a more efficient use of time.

Respect for the New Working Policy

CTRL Space's clients have also played an instrumental role in making this new work model a success. They've been respectful of the company's working policy, understanding that the team's wellbeing is directly linked to the quality of their work. This mutual respect has created a harmonious working relationship between the company and its clients, making the transition to the new work model seamless.

A Growing Trend in New Zealand

CTRL Space is not alone in its conviction that a reduced working week can yield significant benefits. The concept is gaining traction across New Zealand, with companies such as Grant Thornton, an accounting firm, trialing a nine-day fortnight. Noted advocate Andrew Barnes has also noticed an increased interest in this model. The benefits reported by companies that have adopted similar practices include higher productivity, improved wellbeing, better health, and heightened workplace satisfaction.

In a world where burnout and work-related stress are increasingly common, the success of the reduced working week at CTRL Space serves as a beacon of hope. It's a testament to the fact that work culture can be transformed to prioritize human wellbeing without compromising productivity or client satisfaction.