CT Gaming Celebrates 25 Years of Innovation and Success

Marking a significant milestone, CT Gaming, the renounced casino gaming solutions provider, is celebrating its 25th anniversary. Originally known as Casino Technology since its foundation in 1999, the company rebranded in 2019, maintaining its strong presence in the gaming industry. CT Gaming has consistently provided innovative gaming experiences and pioneered technological advancements, proving itself as an industry leader.

Legacy of Innovation and Success

A reflection on CT Gaming’s journey reveals a legacy marked by product development and enhancement. The company’s portfolio began with its renowned product – Mega Jack, launched in 2000 and gaining widespread recognition across Europe. Over the years, CT Gaming has created numerous multigame series, tailored to meet the diverse needs of the markets it serves. Its continuous improvement of casino management systems used globally in gaming halls is another notable achievement.

Driving Forces Behind the Triumph

Key figures at CT Gaming, Biser Bozhanov, and Georgi Koprinarov, highlight the company’s dedication to innovation, hard work, and strong partnerships as the fundamental factors contributing to its success. The company’s progression is a testament to its team’s dedication, the loyalty of partners, and the trust from clients worldwide.

Global Expansion and Future Endeavors

CT Gaming’s global footprint is clear, with installations across five continents, offices in Europe, Latin America, and Africa, and manufacturing facilities in Europe and Latin America. As it celebrates this milestone, CT Gaming reflects on its legacy and anticipates preserving its market position. The company’s commitment to creating excellent gaming products and solutions and its innovative endeavors in the gaming industry remain unwavering.