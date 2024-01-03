en English
Business

CSSF Releases Review Findings, Highlights Role of eDesk Portal in Cross-Border Fund Distribution

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 3, 2024 at 9:04 am EST
CSSF Releases Review Findings, Highlights Role of eDesk Portal in Cross-Border Fund Distribution

The Commission de Surveillance du Secteur Financier (CSSF) in Luxembourg has recently released the findings of its thematic review conducted over the period 2022-2023. The review was centered on the use of marketing communications by UCITS Management Companies (ManCos) and Alternative Investment Fund Managers (AIFMs), particularly in relation to their compliance with the Cross-Border Distribution of Funds (CBDF) Regulation.

Key Findings and Expectations

The CSSF’s findings, detailed on their website, highlight several key points and set forth a series of expectations. These are aimed at ensuring that ManCos and AIFMs align their marketing communications with the stipulations of the CBDF Regulation. This is part of a broader initiative to foster transparency and safeguard the interests of investors.

Marketing Notifications for Luxembourg-based UCITS

In a noteworthy announcement, the CSSF issued a new communication on 15 November 2023, setting forth specific guidelines for Luxembourg-based UCITS. This communication stipulates that these entities must adhere to particular marketing notification and de-notification procedures when they intend to market shares in another Member State. The communication is intended to streamline and standardize these procedures, thereby facilitating cross-border distribution of funds.

eDesk Portal: A Game-Changer

Starting from 2 January 2024, these procedures will be facilitated through the eDesk Portal. The ‘User guide – eDesk – ePassporting module‘ has been updated to include more details on these processes. Furthermore, the CSSF has made the eDesk module available for cross border marketing notifications and de-notifications for Luxembourg domiciled UCITS. This is a significant development that is poised to bring more efficiency and clarity to the process of cross-border fund distribution.

As of 30 November 2023, the total net assets of UCIs subject to the 2010 Law, specialised investment funds, and SICARs amounted to EUR 5,152,229 billion. The CSSF has also introduced two new methods for credit institutions to transmit their national B4.5 and B4.6 reports, namely a dedicated eDesk approach and an API solution. This is another testament to the CSSF’s commitment to leveraging technology to enhance efficiency and transparency in the financial sector.

Business Luxembourg
BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

