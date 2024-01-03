en English
CryptoBlox Technologies Inc. Highlights 2023 Developments: Renewable Energy and Key Acquisitions

By: Quadri Adejumo
Published: January 3, 2024 at 5:17 am EST
CryptoBlox Technologies Inc., a leading player in the blockchain industry, recently provided an overview of its corporate journey throughout 2023. The company has been diligently working on its diversified Blockchain Ecosystem Strategy, which includes a series of acquisitions and agreements aimed at broadening its capabilities and infrastructure.

Strategic Acquisitions and Agreements

The initial step of this strategy involved the acquisition of Redwater Acquisition Corp. This move granted CryptoBlox control over a modular air-cooled data center facility in Sturgeon County, Alberta. The facility is particularly notable for its innovative use of flared gas as a power source.

Following the Redwater acquisition, CryptoBlox secured a royalty-free worldwide technology license from Crypto Green Tech Inc. This license allows the company to develop and distribute products that incorporate Crypto Green’s unique crypto-mining technology, which utilizes a powerful combination of solar and wind energy.

In a continued effort to expand its digital asset capabilities, CryptoBlox signed a Letter of Intent (LOI) to acquire rights to a digital asset license from BFT – Blockchain Fintech Unipessoal LDA. This significant acquisition is expected to be finalized shortly and is anticipated to be the final major piece needed to complete the company’s Blockchain Ecosystem Strategy.

Enhancing Position in Blockchain Industry

These strategic undertakings aim to enhance CryptoBlox’s standing in the blockchain industry. By leveraging renewable energy sources for crypto-mining and broadening its digital asset capabilities, CryptoBlox is laying the groundwork for a prosperous future.

Moreover, CryptoBlox has welcomed a new CEO, Akshay Sood, and appointed Rahim Teja to the board of directors. These additions to the leadership team further demonstrate the company’s commitment to growth and innovation in the blockchain sector.

Quadri Adejumo

Quadri Adesola Adejumo stands as a distinguished journalist with a passion for weaving community-focused stories from varied perspectives. His journalistic endeavors have led him to partner with some of the world's most respected institutions, including Reuters, AFP News, the World Health Organization, the Norwegian Refugee Council, Save the Children, and the Thomson Foundation. Adejumo's commitment to storytelling showcases his dedication to bringing diverse subjects to the forefront, making him an invaluable voice in international journalism.

